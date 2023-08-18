ASIC renews leadership team

The corporate regulator has made several executive changes within its enforcement and compliance, regulation and supervision and markets group teams.

ASIC's current senior executive leader, investigations Chris Rowe has been promoted to the role of senior executive leader investigation and enforcement action, while current senior manager, investigations and enforcement Brett Crawford will become chief investigator and senior executive leader, small business enforcement.

Tom O'Shea has been appointed as senior executive leader, enforcement inquiries and compliance. He joins from the Fair Work Ombudsman with over 10 years' experience as an enforcement regulator.

Within the regulation and supervision team, senior executive leader, markets infrastructure Nathan Bourne has been promoted to senior executive leader, credit, banking, and general insurance.

In his new role, Bourne will assume responsibility for the day-to-day supervision of regulated entities within the credit, banking, and general insurance industries.

Elsewhere, ASIC senior executive leader for markets supervision Calissa Aldridge will become executive director, markets group.

In her new role, reporting to ASIC chief executive Warren Day, Aldridge will assume responsibility for end-to-end regulation of markets, including supervision, compliance and enforcement of market infrastructure, market intermediaries, corporate finance activities and market surveillance.

Rhys Bollen, the current senior executive Leader for credit, banking, and general insurance will fill Aldridge's previous role, while Ben Cohn-Urbach will step into the role of acting senior executive leader, markets infrastructure.

Day said the appointments are a testament to the strong talent at ASIC, while at the same time reflective of the need for renewal.

"The economy and broader environment in which ASIC operates is constantly shifting and we are evolving to meet those challenges," Day said.

"These appointments bring us closer to finalising the implementation of ASIC's new organisational structure."