Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ASIC renews leadership team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 18 AUG 2023   11:33AM

The corporate regulator has made several executive changes within its enforcement and compliance, regulation and supervision and markets group teams.

ASIC's current senior executive leader, investigations Chris Rowe has been promoted to the role of senior executive leader investigation and enforcement action, while current senior manager, investigations and enforcement Brett Crawford will become chief investigator and senior executive leader, small business enforcement.

Tom O'Shea has been appointed as senior executive leader, enforcement inquiries and compliance. He joins from the Fair Work Ombudsman with over 10 years' experience as an enforcement regulator.

Within the regulation and supervision team, senior executive leader, markets infrastructure Nathan Bourne has been promoted to senior executive leader, credit, banking, and general insurance.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

In his new role, Bourne will assume responsibility for the day-to-day supervision of regulated entities within the credit, banking, and general insurance industries.

Elsewhere, ASIC senior executive leader for markets supervision Calissa Aldridge will become executive director, markets group.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

In her new role, reporting to ASIC chief executive Warren Day, Aldridge will assume responsibility for end-to-end regulation of markets, including supervision, compliance and enforcement of market infrastructure, market intermediaries, corporate finance activities and market surveillance.

Rhys Bollen, the current senior executive Leader for credit, banking, and general insurance will fill Aldridge's previous role, while Ben Cohn-Urbach will step into the role of acting senior executive leader, markets infrastructure.

Day said the appointments are a testament to the strong talent at ASIC, while at the same time reflective of the need for renewal.

"The economy and broader environment in which ASIC operates is constantly shifting and we are evolving to meet those challenges," Day said.

"These appointments bring us closer to finalising the implementation of ASIC's new organisational structure."

Read more: ASICCalissa AldridgeWarren DayNathan BourneBen Cohn-UrbachBrett CrawfordChris RoweRhys BollenTom O'Shea
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crypto lender sentenced for false licence
ASIC appeal in CBA, CFS case dismissed
ASX profits hit by CHESS setbacks, acts on review findings
ASIC proposes five-year extension to DDO
Veteran adviser cops permanent ban
Active Super to face action over greenwashing
ASIC sues debt management firm, director
ASIC looking to send message with eToro action
Sequoia hires chief operating officer
Are indexes the next target for greenwashing investigations?

Editor's Choice

Magellan reverts to old leadership model

KARREN VERGARA
Magellan Financial Group has again overhauled its executive ranks and board, in a move that will see it revert to an old model affecting the roles of chief executive and chief investment officer.

Danish pension fund hands $500m to QIC

CHLOE WALKER
QIC has entered a strategic partnership with one of Denmark's largest pension funds to provide exposure to European private equity investments.

State Super equities lead exits

ELIZABETH FRY
After five and a half years at State Super, Andrew Huang has departed to set up his own shop in the sustainability space.

Unemployment rate rises as gender wage gap narrows

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported a 14,600 drop in employment in July, deviating sharply from the anticipated rise of 15,000 by economists.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.