Regulatory

ASIC removes Societe Generale restrictions

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   12:45PM

The corporate regulator has removed AFS licence conditions imposed on the French bank after it breached client money obligations.

As per the licence conditions, Societe Generale appointed an independent expert to assess and test the adequacy and effectiveness of its controls, systems and processes to ensure compliance with the client money requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

According to ASIC, Societe Generale successfully fulfilled the conditions.

In October, Societe Generale pleaded guilty to four counts of client money obligation breaches in Sydney's local court and has been ordered to pay $30,000 on top of the AFS licence conditions imposed by ASIC.

The bank breached s993B(1) of the Corporations Act (the Act) on two separate occasions by receiving client money and not depositing it into an authorised deposit-taking institution or an approved foreign bank.

The first count took place between December 2014 and February 2017 when the bank withdrew client money over 4500 times from Australian clients and deposited the money into client accounts held by its Hong Kong operations.

The second count took place within the same time frame, when Societe Generale deposited client money into five overseas unapproved bank accounts on around 7363 occasions.

The average end-of-month total value of client-money during the breaching periods totalled approximately $771 million and the bank was fined $15,000 for these two counts.

Furthermore, the third count was for breaches during January 2017 through to January 2018 where on 20 separate occasions part of Societe Generale's intercompany margin call/reconciliation process included withdrawing approximately $500 million in client money from client segregated accounts.

Count four took place between January 2015 and September 2016, when around $144,000 in bank fees and charges were withdrawn from the client-segregated accounts.

These breaches cost the bank a further $15,000.

