Financial Planning

ASIC releases latest adviser exam results

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 25 MAR 2022   2:10PM

Just 32% of the financial advisers that sat the exam in February have passed.

Releasing the results of the February exam on Friday, ASIC said 32.4% or 108 of the 333 advisers in the sitting were successful.

Of the February candidates, 73% were sitting the exam for at least the second time.

This was the first time the exam had been administered by ASIC following the dissolution of the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority at the end of 2021.

ASIC said close to 20,000 candidates have sat the exam to date, with 91% passing. That said, analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows there is now only about 17,000 advisers active in the industry. ASIC even acknowledged this, saying of those that have passed: "Over 2260 are ceased advisers on the FAR and may be re-authorised in the future."

The next exam sittings will take place May 12-16.

Read more: ASICFASEA
