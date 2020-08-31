ASIC names operations, risk leads

The corporate regulator has made two senior appointments to lead its operations and risk management units.

ASIC promoted long-serving employee Warren Day to the newly-created role of chief operating officer after serving as the executive director of assessment and intelligence since January 2019.

Prior to his appointment as operations chief in August, Day has worked across several senior leadership roles at ASIC.

Day's nearly 17 years has covered departments that included legal, stakeholder services, and the offices of whistleblowers and small businesses.

Based in Melbourne, he also holds the role of the regional commissioner for Victoria, which helps ASIC gather information on developments and issues affecting the region.

Emily Hodgson, reports to Day as deputy chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, Zack Gurdon was appointed to the newly-established role of chief risk officer in July, joining from NBN Australia where he held senior responsibilities in compliance and risk management. Prior to that, Gurdon spent 12 years at Telstra working in a senior capacity across risk and security.

In announcing the organisational changes, ASIC also released its Corporate Plan for 2020-24.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, ASIC said it has resumed many of its projects that were temporarily disrupted; particularly work that pertains to the banking Royal Commission recommendations.

In the financial advice sector, ASIC will continue to identify unlicensed advice and take "swift action," against misconduct.

"A new ASIC-wide working group will undertake this work," the report read.

ASIC warned superannuation funds that it will closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on insurance offerings. This includes reviewing trustees' communications about insurance to consumers, making sure it is clear and balanced.

Likewise for the life insurance sector, ASIC will monitor claims processes and outcomes to ensure consumers are not unfairly disadvantaged from the effects of COVID-19.

ASIC chair James Shipton said: "We will continue to respond rapidly and strategically to the threats arising in an uncertain environment."

"Our core purpose is to ensure confidence in a financial system that, even under stress, can remain fair, strong and efficient."