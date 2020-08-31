NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
ASIC names operations, risk leads
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   12:18PM

The corporate regulator has made two senior appointments to lead its operations and risk management units.

ASIC promoted long-serving employee Warren Day to the newly-created role of chief operating officer after serving as the executive director of assessment and intelligence since January 2019.

Prior to his appointment as operations chief in August, Day has worked across several senior leadership roles at ASIC.

Day's nearly 17 years has covered departments that included legal, stakeholder services, and the offices of whistleblowers and small businesses.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Based in Melbourne, he also holds the role of the regional commissioner for Victoria, which helps ASIC gather information on developments and issues affecting the region.

Emily Hodgson, reports to Day as deputy chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, Zack Gurdon was appointed to the newly-established role of chief risk officer in July, joining from NBN Australia where he held senior responsibilities in compliance and risk management. Prior to that, Gurdon spent 12 years at Telstra working in a senior capacity across risk and security.

In announcing the organisational changes, ASIC also released its Corporate Plan for 2020-24.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, ASIC said it has resumed many of its projects that were temporarily disrupted; particularly work that pertains to the banking Royal Commission recommendations.

In the financial advice sector, ASIC will continue to identify unlicensed advice and take "swift action," against misconduct.

"A new ASIC-wide working group will undertake this work," the report read.

ASIC warned superannuation funds that it will closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on insurance offerings. This includes reviewing trustees' communications about insurance to consumers, making sure it is clear and balanced.

Likewise for the life insurance sector, ASIC will monitor claims processes and outcomes to ensure consumers are not unfairly disadvantaged from the effects of COVID-19.

ASIC chair James Shipton said: "We will continue to respond rapidly and strategically to the threats arising in an uncertain environment."

"Our core purpose is to ensure confidence in a financial system that, even under stress, can remain fair, strong and efficient."

Read more: ASICEmily HodgsonJames ShiptonNBN AustraliaRoyal CommissionWarren DayZack Gurdon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC slammed over SMSF data
ASIC takes action against BTFM, Asgard, StatePlus
Mayfair 101 in damage control
Westpac ditches dividend
ASIC grants frozen fund relief
ASIC takes action against RI Advice
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
ASIC winds up illegal land banking scheme
ASIC relaxes IPO red tape
Brisbane broker permanently banned
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something d4VXkn6Z