ASIC investigates CHESS replacement blunder

The corporate and securities watchdog has commenced an investigation into the ASX's botched CHESS replacement program.

The ASX, its subsidiaries ASX Clear and ASX Settlement, and responsible directors and officers are under scrutiny for their role in failing to replace the settlements system and the technology that underpins it.

ASIC is investigating if the exchange and its directors breached obligations under several sections of the Corporations Act.

This includes breaching duties of care and diligence, which under section 180 is a civil obligation, and continuous disclosure rules to determine if they were reckless or negligent in any way under section 674 and 674A.

ASIC is also examining if there was misleading or deceptive conduct at play, and if false or misleading documents were produced.

Also, under the ASIC Act section and 12DA and 12DB, ASIC wants to find out if misleading or deceptive conduct or misleading representations existed between period 28 October 2020 to 28 March 2022.

"ASX takes its obligations very seriously and will cooperate fully with ASIC," the exchange said in a short statement this morning.

The ASX flagged the replacement project in February 2015 and canned it seven years later.

The new system should have been live in the first quarter of 2021 but suffered several delays until it was announced that the project was shelved indefinitely.

ASIC forewarned in February that it would pull the ASX closer under the microscope, forcing it to produce additional information and special reports to rectify the transformation project's failings.

During ASIC's said investigation period, Dominic Stevens stepped down from the dual roles of managing director and chief executive after nearly six years at the helm.

Helen Lofthouse took over the dual roles in August 2022.