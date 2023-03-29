Newspaper icon
ASIC investigates CHESS replacement blunder

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 MAR 2023   12:35PM

The corporate and securities watchdog has commenced an investigation into the ASX's botched CHESS replacement program.

The ASX, its subsidiaries ASX Clear and ASX Settlement, and responsible directors and officers are under scrutiny for their role in failing to replace the settlements system and the technology that underpins it.

ASIC is investigating if the exchange and its directors breached obligations under several sections of the Corporations Act.

This includes breaching duties of care and diligence, which under section 180 is a civil obligation, and continuous disclosure rules to determine if they were reckless or negligent in any way under section 674 and 674A.

ASIC is also examining if there was misleading or deceptive conduct at play, and if false or misleading documents were produced.

Also, under the ASIC Act section and 12DA and 12DB, ASIC wants to find out if misleading or deceptive conduct or misleading representations existed between period 28 October 2020 to 28 March 2022.

"ASX takes its obligations very seriously and will cooperate fully with ASIC," the exchange said in a short statement this morning.

The ASX flagged the replacement project in February 2015 and canned it seven years later.

The new system should have been live in the first quarter of 2021 but suffered several delays until it was announced that the project was shelved indefinitely.

ASIC forewarned in February that it would pull the ASX closer under the microscope, forcing it to produce additional information and special reports to rectify the transformation project's failings.

During ASIC's said investigation period, Dominic Stevens stepped down from the dual roles of managing director and chief executive after nearly six years at the helm.

Helen Lofthouse took over the dual roles in August 2022.

Read more: ASXDominic StevensHelen Lofthouse
VIEW COMMENTS

Objective will not achieve any real purpose: IFPA

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Institute of Financial Professionals Australia (IFPA) has bucked the trend, rejecting the proposal to legislate an objective of superannuation.

Cboe Australia migrates technology, launches BIDS offering

CHLOE WALKER
An 18-month effort has seen the bourse, formerly known as Chi-X Australia (Chi-X), officially migrate to Cboe technology.

Another Aussie mandate for Apex Group

CHLOE WALKER
Brisbane-based investment firm Hamilton12 has selected Apex Group as administrator of its new Australian Shares Income Fund.

