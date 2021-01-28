NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC detects imposter bond scam
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   3:27PM

The corporate regulator is warning investors of scam bond investment operations targeting Australian investors with claims of high yield bond investments.

The scammers are claiming to be from reputable domestic and international financial firms when there is no underlying investment at all.

ASIC believes the scam occurs in most cases after an investor completes an expression of interest form via a third party or fake investment comparison website.

Some of the scammers have been sending victims professional-looking fake prospectuses with unrealistically high returns and falsely claiming investor funds will be pooled to invest in government bonds or the bonds of companies with AAA credit ratings.

In addition, further tactics include claiming the price of the bonds is protected under the Commonwealth Government Financial Claims Scheme and using contact details obtained online to contact people pressuring them to invest.

ASIC acting chair Karen Chester urged investors to be wary of the high yield claims given interest rates are low.

"If you see or receive offers of high yield bonds, they are either high-risk or they may simply be bogus and a scam," she said.

"Investors searching for income-generating investments are at risk of being duped into buying these imposter bonds. Any prospectus offering incredible returns in the today's economic environment is likely to be just that: incredible."

Chester warned investors to ensure they check the details of the company are correct before sharing personal information.

