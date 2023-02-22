Newspaper icon
ASIC cracks down on CHESS issues

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 FEB 2023   12:25PM

ASIC is further clamping down on the ASX to ensure that it successfully comes through on replacing CHESS after botching its attempt to overhaul it with blockchain.

Following Accenture's external review into the 25-year-old settlements system, ASIC is requiring the ASX to produce two special reports to make sure that the exchange rectifies its deficiencies.

The External Review Special Report, due June 30, will be an independent review into the CHESS replacement project.

The second additional report, PPPM Special Report, due on 29 September, will detail the ASX's frameworks for the governance and management of portfolios, programs, and projects, and assess them again against international standards.

EY will then audit the reports and hand over the findings to ASIC by July 31 (External Review Special Report) and October 31 (PPPM Special Report).

Accenture identified several issues in its review, one of which includes performance and resiliency issues affecting holdings. This issue may lead to significant outages and performance degradation, Accenture said, leading to functionality outages that ultimately affect the settlement process.

Accenture also found issues with batch settlements, warning that this affects core business functionality, requiring "potentially invasive manual fixes" in case of failures.

The bourse flagged the replacement project in February 2015. Seven years on and $255 million down the drain, the project was canned.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the new reports will help build confidence in the ASX's ability to deliver the CHESS replacement and any other programs it undertakes.

"More broadly an assessment of ASX's portfolio, program and project management frameworks against internationally recognised frameworks will demonstrate which components are fit-for-purpose and the measures to be adopted to address identified gaps and deficiencies," he said.

In response, ASX managing director and chief executive officer Helen Lofthouse said the exchange is "progressing its action plan to address the recommendations from this independent report".

"In relation to CHESS replacement, good progress has been made in the areas of solution design, quality engineering and testing, and the ASX has identified recommendations which will extend to policies and practices across the organisation," she said.

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super appoints chief risk officer

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:37PM
The super fund has welcomed Will Sadler to the role, joining from Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

Link Group secures mandate renewal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
Marking more than three decades in partnership, Rest has flagged it will likely extend its mandate with Link Group, under a new agreement that includes the creation of a joint digital innovation team.

SEC fines Mormon Church investment arm

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:50PM
The US corporate regulator has slapped a large fine on the Mormon Church after finding that its investment arm obfuscated the true financial value of its portfolio that ballooned to as much as US$32 billion ($46.7bn).

