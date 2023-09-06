ASIC cracks down on CFDs, OTC derivatives

ASIC continues to crack down on providers of contracts for difference (CFD), options and other high-risk products that flout their target market determinations (TMD), and design and distribution obligations (DDO).

The newly published Report 770 Design and distribution obligations: Retail OTC derivatives found that most issuers produce deficient TMDs and fail to meet DDO.

Based on its findings, ASIC warned that it will not hesitate to take further action on issuers that dismiss their regulatory obligations.

ASIC found that some TMDs reviewed lacked sufficient granularity and needed to use more specific and detailed parameters in describing the target market.

Some issuers rely too heavily on client questionnaires, some of which had "serious flaws", as the distribution filter and to determine if investors fall within the target market.

Issuers also engage in mass marketing of OTC derivatives to a broad consumer audience, which contradicts the intent of the TMD.

Issuers had "poorly defined TMD review triggers" that failed to identify if the TMD was no longer appropriate.

Also worryingly, there is a lack of involvement and oversight from the leadership and the board of retail OTC derivative issuers to comply with the design and distribution obligations.

There are currently over 60 Australian financial services licensees that offer complex, high-risk OTC derivatives to retail clients in the form of CFDs, crypto derivatives, options, and other derivative arrangements.

To date, ASIC has issued 10 interim stop orders and commenced a civil penalty proceeding for alleged breaches of DDOs and has engaged with product issuers to do the right thing.

Such instruments have been under the watchful eye of ASIC since 2017. It has regularly reviewed practices the proceeding years, and ultimately found that most retail clients lose money trading CFDs.

"Our recent penalty proceedings against a CFD issuer is our third DDO-related civil penalty proceeding. This follows our previously commenced proceedings against the distributor of an investment product and an issuer of a credit product," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"We have further stop orders under consideration and several other DDO-related investigations underway, including for high-risk investment products," she said.

eToro is preparing to defend its practices as ASIC alleges it breached its DDOs.

In August, Saxo Capital Markets was forced to amend its TMDs after the regulator raised concerns.