ASIC capability review released

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 26 AUG 2022   12:42PM

The Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) reviewed ASIC and said it's generally effective and capable but there are still some important opportunities to enhance performance.

The FRAA released its report, Effectiveness and Capability Review of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and assessed the regulator's effectiveness and capability across strategic prioritisation, planning and decision-making as well as surveillance and licensing.

It made four recommendations for ASIC and said, if implemented, it should enhance the assessed areas.

It first suggested ASIC requires a substantial uplift in its data and technology capability, which will involve cultural change and should have a stronger focus across the organisation on enhancing the quality of its engagement with stakeholders.

It's also recommended ASIC enhance its ability to measure its own effectiveness and capability and communicate the outcomes of such assessment transparently, both internally and externally.

It concluded ASIC should continue to broaden its mix of skill sets to ensure it can meet the current and future needs of the organisation.

"The FRAA expects that the implementation of these recommendations will require a cultural shift in the way that ASIC approaches its work and engages with its regulated population and broader stakeholders. If achieved, ASIC at all levels should have the confidence to engage openly with its stakeholders, communicate with clarity and certainty, assess itself continually and identify opportunities for improvement, without compromising its role to apply and enforce the law," it said.

The regulator responded by commenting that it welcomed the report and its chair Joe Longo said: "We need to keep pace in an environment of accelerated change in order to be a confident and ambitious regulator. I welcome the FRAA's recommendations which align closely with my priorities for ASIC."

ASIC said it has several initiatives underway that align with the FRAA's recommendations including implementing multi-year data and digital strategies that focus on uplifting its technology systems and data capabilities.

Implementing a multi-year people strategy to help deliver ASIC's organisational priorities, implementing regulatory efficiency initiatives to make changes to the way ASIC administers the law and making it easier for stakeholders to interact with ASIC. This is in addition to taking steps to enhance how it measures and reports on its effectiveness and capability.

It concluded that further work is underway to pilot efficiency measures for ongoing regulatory work.

"ASIC will continue to monitor these approaches and refine them over the following years. ASIC will also work with the FRAA on the development of indicators and metrics of effectiveness and capability, it said.

The corporate watchdog pointed to its corporate plan which provides more information on the initiatives.

https://www.financialstandard.com.au/news/asic-highlights-strategic-priorities-179796432?q=ASIC

"We will continue to implement the FRAA's findings in our future work. We will always be committed to the ongoing improvement of our effectiveness and capability to become an even stronger regulator, trusted by the community and always looking ahead," Longo added.

The FRAA's next review of ASIC in 2023 to 2024 will assess different areas of its functions.

"The FRAA will consider how the changes in ASIC's governance and accountability framework are operating in practice and also intends to review ASIC's progress on the recommendations outlined in this report including the projects that ASIC has underway or commenced during this review," it said.

The FRAA will now turn its attention to assessing the effectiveness and capability of APRA.

