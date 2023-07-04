ART delivers 10% for members

Despite the lull in the property and private equity sectors, Australian Retirement Trust (ART) handed in a 10% return for its balanced option following a bumper share market revival.

The Super Savings Balanced, which most of the ART's 2.2 million members are invested in, benefitted from equity markets rebounding, which according to ART head of investment strategy Andrew Fisher, broadly achieved 10% to 20% over the period.

"We tried to build diversified active, outperforming portfolios," Fisher told Financial Standard.

"It was a really good year in which most things went right. There was active outperformance in equities, and relative outperformance in property, infrastructure, fixed income pretty and every asset class."

The majority of the Balanced option, which aims for CPI+3.5% in returns, is invested in Australian and international equities with a strategic allocation of 24% and 30% respectively. There is about 19% allocated in fixed income and 11% in infrastructure and 9% in property.

About half of the equity portfolio is indexed. Within the active equity portfolio, Fisher said actively managed overseas equities were a standout.

The $240 billion super fund's equity portfolio and most of its fixed income strategies are managed externally.

In FY2022, ART reported -0.96% for its default option, dragged mostly by the bear market that pushed super fund performance in the red.

The listed and direct property sector continues to be a bugbear for super funds. Those invested in Dexus would have copped a $1 billion loss or 6% drop in value.

Chief investment officer Ian Patrick said despite the challenges in the office sector, the diversification in the property portfolio into alternative property sectors such as industrial property, US Residential debt strategies and aged care has helped balance outcomes.

"A combination of structural and cyclical changes have influenced supply and demand dynamics in the property sector. In light of those challenges, we proactively sought updated valuations in line with our valuation policy. The outcomes are aligned with our expectations, with the office sector specifically experiencing material downward adjustments due to capital market disruption and decline in occupancy," he said.

"But this time last year, leading into 30 June, we had about a 15% correction in equity markets in the quarter. That was a trigger for us to review our private equity portfolio," Fisher said.

Fisher points to the Canva's valuation dropping drastically in 2022.

Canva was the posterchild of last year's unlisted asset valuation controversy. According to US SEC Statement of Investments filing, the Franklin Templeton Growth Opportunities Fund wrote down the value of its Canva investment by over 58% in 2022, a Morningstar note showed.

"And this write-down has called into question the valuation responses of the Australian superannuation funds that also hold this investment through their private equity programs," Morningstar said.

ART does not invest in Canva. Fisher said the portfolio allocation to private equity is currently small.

The fund tends to target global mid-cap buyouts operating in a range of sectors. It does very little in the venture capital space.

"They're either growth or turnaround opportunities. They are companies that need capital for growth or need private capital to turn around the business," he said.

"Over time, we think that investing in sort of the mid-cap buyout space is the way for us to compound more reliable returns."

When valuing private equity, Fisher said there tends to be a six-to-eight-week lag for quarter-end valuations to come through to the unit prices.

"Generally, speaking, we're comfortable to wait for that. However, if markets move substantially, and we think those valuation moves are going to be significant, we think the right thing to do, from a valuation point of view, is to try to predict where we think that will land," he said.

ART will then typically engage with its managers to make a pre-emptive adjustment of where they think the fair value should be.

Over the last 10 years, ART delivered a return of 8.4% p.a. for its members.