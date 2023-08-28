Newspaper icon
Superannuation

ART, AvSuper closer to merging

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 AUG 2023   12:40PM

The merger between AvSuper and Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has advanced to the next stage as they have now entered a Heads of Agreement.

The agreement confirms the intention of both parties to proceed with the merger in good faith, AvSuper told members.

"It's a critical and positive step forward in serving our members best financial interests and comes after an extensive due diligence process. The merger is expected to be completed on 30 April 2024," the super fund said.

AvSuper had $2.3 billion in assets under management and 4971 members at the end of June.

ART had over $240 billion in AUM and 2.2 million members.

AvSuper said there is "still a lot of work to be done before the merger takes place" in terms of planning and commencing for this transition, including organising the transfer of the defined benefits accounts to ART.

AvSuper's Growth MySuper option returned 11.4% in the last financial year.

"In a year of continuing market volatility, we achieved improved performance across all investment options. Whilst we all appreciate that there will be the occasional year of negative returns in any long-term investment strategy, we are still happy to leave them behind and return to positive territory," the fund said.

ART is also in the process of merging with Commonwealth Bank Group Super and Alcoa Super.

Commonwealth Bank Group Super, which has some $12.3 billion in AUM and 67,000 members, signed a HOA with ART on June 27. It returned just 7.38% in FY23 for its Balanced MySuper option, well below the median performance of its peers.

ART signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alcoa Super in March. It was one of many funds with less than $10 billion in AUM that was flagged by APRA to have sustainability issues in March 2022.

The Oracle Superannuation Plan transferred all its members to ART on April 30.

Read more: ARTAvSuperAlcoa SuperAustralian Retirement TrustCommonwealth Bank Group SuperAPRA
