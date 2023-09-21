ARK Invest acquires European ETF issuer

ARK Invest acquires European ETF issuerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 21 SEP 2023 12:02PM
ARK Invest, an investment manager famous for its focus on disruptive innovation, has acquired Rize ETF, a European provider of thematic and sustainable investment options.
The acquisition is part of ARK's global expansion strategy, designed to meet the rising European demand for its innovation-focused ETFs.
ARK, which has around US$25 billion assets under management (AUM), plans to launch several actively managed ETFs in Europe by the end of the year.
ARK chief executive Cathie Wood commented: "We've been asked for years, almost since we began the firm, when we were coming to Europe, and with this acquisition 'ARK Invest Europe' will roll out during the next few months."
The Rize ETF brand will be phased out, transitioning into ARK Invest Europe, the hub for ARK's expansion into Europe, the UK, and new markets globally.
Existing Rize ETF products will continue but adopt the 'ARK' prefix and feature 'Index' in their name.
ARK also doesn't plan any changes to its current management team.
"The Rize ETF founders, which have been instrumental in Rize ETF's growth and success, will become integral members of ARK Invest Europe in order to maintain consistency and reliability for all existing and future investor," an ARK announcement said.
While the financial terms of the deal are undisclosed, ARK anticipates that the acquisition will lead to an increase in its global AUM.
Notably, as of August 31, Rize ETF managed US$452 million in AUM across 11 ETFs.
"ARK looks forward to offering its products to a larger audience, particularly European and UK investors who have not had access to our ETFs. Existing shareholders in ARK ETFs should not be impacted, except perhaps by the benefit of increased trading liquidity in our funds," the statement said.
