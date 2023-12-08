APRA flags premium volatility in superannuation group life insurance

APRA has lifted the lid on the key sustainability challenges of group life insurance in superannuation, notably premium volatility and data availability.

At the end of 2022, APRA conducted a survey involving RSE licensees, life insurers, and reinsurers, assessing industry responses to the sustainability challenges in group life insurance in superannuation.

The survey was initiated to gain a clearer understanding of the measures taken following APRA's directive to the life and superannuation industries, which necessitated that group insurance offerings be sustainably designed and priced while also providing meaningful outcomes for members.

The survey responses highlighted that premium volatility continues to be a prominent concern in the group life insurance sector, with recent legislative changes and ongoing uncertainties from the pandemic contributing to this issue.

However, APRA expects this volatility to decrease moving forward and has committed to continuous monitoring through its normal supervision processes to ensure these expectations are met.

Survey responses also suggested "minimal progress" regarding the availability and provision of data, with RSE licensees still having difficulty in acquiring member data from employers.

"APRA considers additional data could be utilised in many facets of the RSE licensee's operations to improve understanding of the member demographic potentially to assist with the determination of retirement income strategies as required by section 52(8A) of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 (SIS Act) addressing Retirement Income covenants," the prudential regulator said.

"APRA strongly encourages RSE licensees, life insurers and reinsurers to work together to improve access to data points that will facilitate the design of benefits to align with the insurance needs of different member cohorts more closely at sustainable premium rates."