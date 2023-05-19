APRA finalises rules for financial crisis readiness

Finalising new prudential standards, APRA is aiming to bolster banks, insurers, and superannuation trustees' resilience against future financial crises.

APRA hopes the new standards will equip these financial entities with strategies to counteract threats to their operational viability.

The regulator said this should mitigate the potential fallout from institutional failures.

CPS 190 Financial Contingency Planning, which was finalised in December 2022, mandates all APRA-regulated entities to have plans for responding to "severe" financial stress. This includes steps to restore financial resilience or exit the industry safely, with a focus on protecting stakeholders like deposits, insurance policyholders, and superannuation fund members.

Also, CPS 190 makes provisions for smaller entities, subjecting them to less stringent requirements.

Meanwhile, CPS 900 Resolution Planning requires large or complex APRA-regulated entities to prepare for potential failure. In such events, the plan ensures APRA can resolve issues with "limited" adverse impacts on the community and financial system.

Another function of CPS 900 is to safeguard the continuity of "critical financial services", minimising disruptions in the event of institutional instability.

Yesterday, APRA finalised CPS 900 and its accompanying Prudential Practice Guide (CPG 190).

APRA chair John Lonsdale said the finalisation of these standards is an important milestone in the regulators strategy to promote the stability of the Australian financial system.

"The Australian financial system is one of the strongest and most resilient in the world, but as we've just seen internationally, sometimes crises occur and we need to be prepared," Lonsdale said.

"In the unlikely event a bank, insurer or superannuation fund got into difficulty, it would need to ensure it could recover or exit from the market in an orderly manner. Where an entity is unable to do this, APRA would take steps to resolve the entity safely in a manner that protects its depositors, policyholders or members."

In December 2021, Londsdale said that the disorderly failure of an APRA-regulated entity could have a significant impact on the economy and society. Further, while there'd been marked advancement in the contingency planning of APRA-regulated entities, enduring discrepancies in crisis management capabilities continued, he added.

On the finalisation of CPS 190 and CPS 900, Londsdale specified that superannuation trustees may find the new requirements challenging. Nonetheless, he stressed that trustees continue to invest in enhancing their crisis preparedness, ahead of their formally obligation to adhere to CPS 190 from 2025.

"We expect the requirements and guidance for recovery planning to underpin existing expectations for banks and insurers, which have experience in this area. For superannuation trustees, these requirements are new and will be more challenging," he Londsdale said,

"It is important that trustees continue to invest in their crisis preparedness ahead of their formal requirement to comply with CPS 190 at the start of 2025."