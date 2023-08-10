Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA finalises framework for MySuper products

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 10 AUG 2023   12:45PM

APRA has released a technical determination, aiming to standardise the amalgamation of MySuper product performance histories.

The announcement marks the culmination of consultations held in April 2023.

The Superannuation Technical Determination No.1 of 2023 allows APRA to combine performance histories for all MySuper products, removing the previously arduous method of making separate determinations for each.

In addition to the determination, APRA has provided an updated information paper that delves into its refined methodology for combining performance histories of MySuper products.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Authored by APRA's executive director of superannuation Carmen Beverley-Smith, the determination, under the ambit of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Regulations 1994, focuses on RSE licensees, particularly those offering a blend of MySuper and lifecycle products.

The crux of the framework revolves around adjusting the actual return formula and benchmark return formula. This translates to nuanced recalibrations during quarters marked by a change event, like shifts in lifestage.

It lays out the principles APRA will apply to ensure similar scenarios are treated consistently when dealing with across-product changes, including avoiding product phoenixing; identifying a predecessor product to create a combined product; continuation of return history achieved by the product; and performance of continuing products should be assessed.

It also explains potential scenarios where APRA will issue a determination to combine performances, like a merger or change of RSE licensee.

Where it's dealing with within-product changes, APRA explained that this month it made Superannuation technical determination: Actual and benchmark return formulae modifications (the Technical Determination) to modify the actual return formula and the benchmark return formula for lifecycle MySuper products.

"This ensures that any changes to the product are reflected in the performance history used in the performance test," it said.

Read more: APRAMySuperCarmen Beverley-Smith
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Trustees to disclose more remuneration details
Industry grapples with looming cyber threats
Retail super funds plan to merge
Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution
APRA toughens stress testing frequency, valuation stance
Regulators begin FAR consultation
APRA finalises operational risk prudential standard
Trustees lack urgency, strategy on RIC: Regulators
FRAA provides roadmap for improved super regulation by APRA
Diversa loses key super fund mandate

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Ethical Moderate Fund is set to launch at the end of the month and aims to offer a new, more balanced risk profile for investors.

Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Equity Trustees is merging its superannuation and corporate trustee services divisions, creating a $150 billion business.

Multiple moves in Aware investments team

ELIZABETH FRY
While adding a new head of portfolio management and chief operating officer for investments, Aware Super has lost one of its key portfolio managers to an asset consultant.

Investors recoup $3m in first Caddick payout

KARREN VERGARA
Investors duped by fake financial adviser Melissa Caddick were paid $3 million, as distributed by liquidators Jones Partners.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.