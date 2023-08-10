APRA finalises framework for MySuper products

APRA has released a technical determination, aiming to standardise the amalgamation of MySuper product performance histories.

The announcement marks the culmination of consultations held in April 2023.

The Superannuation Technical Determination No.1 of 2023 allows APRA to combine performance histories for all MySuper products, removing the previously arduous method of making separate determinations for each.

In addition to the determination, APRA has provided an updated information paper that delves into its refined methodology for combining performance histories of MySuper products.

Authored by APRA's executive director of superannuation Carmen Beverley-Smith, the determination, under the ambit of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Regulations 1994, focuses on RSE licensees, particularly those offering a blend of MySuper and lifecycle products.

The crux of the framework revolves around adjusting the actual return formula and benchmark return formula. This translates to nuanced recalibrations during quarters marked by a change event, like shifts in lifestage.

It lays out the principles APRA will apply to ensure similar scenarios are treated consistently when dealing with across-product changes, including avoiding product phoenixing; identifying a predecessor product to create a combined product; continuation of return history achieved by the product; and performance of continuing products should be assessed.

It also explains potential scenarios where APRA will issue a determination to combine performances, like a merger or change of RSE licensee.

Where it's dealing with within-product changes, APRA explained that this month it made Superannuation technical determination: Actual and benchmark return formulae modifications (the Technical Determination) to modify the actual return formula and the benchmark return formula for lifecycle MySuper products.

"This ensures that any changes to the product are reflected in the performance history used in the performance test," it said.