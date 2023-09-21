Newspaper icon
Regulatory

APRA consults on hybrid bond resilience

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 21 SEP 2023   12:33PM

The regulator is seeking feedback on improving the effectiveness of hybrid capital bonds amid concerns design features would not be resilient enough to withstand a banking crisis.

APRA released its discussion paper on Thursday, citing the challenges of hybrid bonds, also known as AT1 capital instruments.

APRA explained many hybrids are held by Aussie retail investors which would make it particularly challenging to use the securities to facilitate the recapitalisation of a bank in resolution.

"APRA would be concerned that imposing losses on these investors would bring complexity, contagion risk and undermine confidence in the system in a crisis," it stated.

Overseas banking runs have pushed the regulator to look closely at the role hybrids might play to stabilise a bank in the "unlikely" event of a failure.

APRA said the purpose of the securities is to absorb losses during a period of severe stress and explained in such circumstances, a bank could decline to pay discretionary coupons to hybrid investors, convert the instruments to equity or write them off.

However, it said there are currently certain design features and market practices that would create significant challenges, or potentially undermine, the effectiveness of such use in Australia.

"Recent episodes of banking stress overseas highlighted that AT1 only absorbs losses at a very late stage of a crisis - in the resolution phase," APRA executive board member Therese McCarthy Hockey said.

"The Australian market for AT1 is also unusual by global standards, with more than half the bonds held by small retail investors - a complication that risks impeding the speed of decision-making in a crisis."

APRA's discussion paper outlines the challenges and calls for industry feedback on a range of potential options to overcome the obstacles.

"Given the Australian banking sector's reliance on AT1 - and noting how rapidly contagion spread across international banks earlier this year - APRA wants to start exploring how we can make sure this form of capital functions as intended should it be required," McCarthy Hockey said.

In addition to written submissions, APRA intends to engage in industry discussions later this year and said after it considers feedback it will consult on any proposed changes to prudential standards or guidance by 2024.

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO to go

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just weeks after announcing its chief executive is set to depart, Australian Retirement Trust's deputy chief investment officer is now following suit.

ASIC takes legal action against crypto exchange

ANDREW MCKEAN
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings against Bit Trade, provider of crypto exchange Kraken, following alleged failures to adhere to design and distribution obligations for margin products offered to Australian customers.

Betashares expands fixed income range

CHLOE WALKER
The Betashares Inflation-Protected US Treasury Bond Currency Hedged ETF (UTIP) and the Betashares US Treasury Bond 7-10 Year Currency Hedged ETF (US10) have been added to the fund manager's range of fixed income solutions.

ARK Invest acquires European ETF issuer

ANDREW MCKEAN
ARK Invest, an investment manager famous for its focus on disruptive innovation, has acquired Rize ETF, a European provider of thematic and sustainable investment options.

