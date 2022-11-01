Apex Group brings Global Compliance Solutions to Australia

Apex Group has launched its Global Compliance Solutions offering to the Australian market.

The financial service provider said the agile, global single-source solution delivers efficiency, simplifies compliance, and enables business opportunities from regulatory licensing support through to ongoing compliance advisory for existing and future regulatory requirements.

The Global Compliance Solutions team provides clients with tech-enabled solutions to meet their operational and regulatory obligations across international financial hubs, Apex Group said.

The local offering will be led by Karen Waldon-White, who brings close to two decades of experience managing specialist compliance, training, and product teams in superannuation.

Before its acquisition by MMC in 2021, she was the chief executive of Superannuation Compliance Services (SCS).

She joined Apex Group following the acquisition of MMC in 2022, where she was responsible designing and delivering governance programs for superannuation fund clients.

The expansion of Compliance Solutions in the Australian market will help to address clients' risks and concerns around ESG, AML, and financial crime for financial services entities, as well as deliver compliance advisory support for superannuation funds, Apex Group said.

Earlier in the year, the compliance offering was launched in Singapore and the US. It's now available across more than 13 jurisdictions in four regions.

Apex Group's solutions are directed to meet demand from the Australian market in four key areas, including superannuation compliance services, managed due diligence, technology-enabled training, and ESG & sustainability compliance.

Apex Group global head of compliance solutions Hari Bhambra shared her excitement and said the firm has seen specific demand for its ESG-related services in the Australian superannuation market.

"With 81% of the industry undertaking a commitment to responsible investment, we look forward to playing our part in supporting the superannuation industry's transition to responsible and sustainable investment strategies," Bhambra explained.

"We view compliance as a business enabler, and our solutions will enable Australia's investment managers, corporate trustee boards, and trustee offices of super funds to navigate the opportunities that regulatory compliance can create for their businesses."