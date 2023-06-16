ANZ reaches agreement with QLD government over Suncorp

ANZ has executed an implementation agreement with the Queensland government as part of the bank's plan to acquire Suncorp Bank.

The signing of the agreement marks the next step in ANZ's plan to acquire Suncorp Bank despite concerns raised by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Under the implementation agreement, ANZ will establish a new major tech hub in Brisbane for technology specialists in digital, cloud and data.

Over a five-year period it will hire or place 700 people into the tech hub, work with Google to deliver cloud training to tech hub employees, and Queensland universities to drive research and training in technology.

ANZ said its commitments are conditional to it successfully completing its acquisition of Suncorp Bank which is still under review.

"The acquisition of Suncorp Bank is subject to conditions including authorisation by the ACCC, approval from the Federal Treasurer and Queensland legislative amendments," ANZ said.

"While the acquisition remains subject to these conditions, ANZ continues its preparations for the integration of Suncorp Bank into ANZ, including the execution of a joint transition plan agreed with Suncorp."

Earlier in the month, Suncorp's wage scandal came to head following it underpaying nearly 16,000 employees between May 2014 and March 2022.

At the same time, it released a response to the ACCC Statement of Preliminary Views regarding its proposed sale to ANZ.

Suncorp chief executive Steve Johnson commented on the "detailed response" and said it supported the regulator's thorough consideration process and addressed the matters raised by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank in its submission to the ACCC.

"Our response outlines why we continue to believe there to be no real commercial likelihood of any alternative transaction such as a merger with any other mid-tier bank, and why the proposed transaction with ANZ is in the best interests of our customers, shareholders, employees and communities," he said.

"Our response also details why we believe the proposed transaction with ANZ would not substantially lessen competition or have a detrimental impact on the competitive environment for customers."

ANZ commented that it expects the completion of the acquisition to occur in the second half of the calendar year 2023.