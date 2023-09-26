ANZ hit with $15m penalty for misleading customers

ANZ Bank has been ordered to pay $15 million by the Federal Court for misleading customers over the funds available to them in select credit card accounts.

The Court found that ANZ breached both the ASIC and the National Consumer Credit Protection Act by falsely indicating that customers could access a cash advance from funds listed as 'Available Funds' without incurring additional fees or interest.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "Customers deserve clear and accurate information about available funds in their accounts and what fees and charges may be applied."

"Many ANZ customers relied on the account information displayed by the bank and were charged fees that were inconsistent with that information."

The judicial finding specified that ANZ failed to accurately clear deposits in these credit card accounts. The 'Available Funds' displayed were misleading, showing higher amounts than what could actually be withdrawn without extra charges. Consequently, customers who accessed these funds faced unexpected fees and interest.

Additionally, the Court found that ANZ's failure to promptly address the issue was a failure to act efficiently, honestly, and fairly.

"These are errors that we expect a bank to be aware of and fix in a timely manner. It should not have taken ANZ several years to address this issue," Court said.

"ASIC will continue to take action against banks who fail in their duty to act efficiently, honestly and fairly in dealings with customers."

ANZ has already reimbursed over 186,000 accounts for erroneous fees and interest on cash advances. While the average remediation amount is around $45 per affected account, some individual customers were charged thousands of dollars in fees.

On top of the $15 million penalty, the bank is also rolling out a targeted remediation program to refund customers who incurred cash advance fees between November 2018 and September 2021.

ANZ has admitted the contraventions and agreed to the Court's orders.

The Court plans to release its rationale for the judgment at a later date.