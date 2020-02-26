Analyst guilty of insider trading

A former analyst at Maple Brown Abbott has pleaded guilty to five counts of insider trading.

Michael Ho entered the guilty plea in Downing Center Local Court in relation to the purchase and sale of Big Un shares and options between 18 July 2016 and 10 February 2018.

ASIC said Ho, and his associates, invested around $1.6 million in Big Un securities over the period.

"Ho has admitted to trading while in possession of inside information relating to Big Un and to one occasion of communicating inside information to an associate," ASIC said.

"The inside information was communicated to Ho during a series of meetings and telephone conversations between Ho and Big Un's chief executive Richard Evertz throughout 2016 and 2017."

Ho resigned from Maple Brown Abbott in early 2018 having breached the fund's code of ethics.

ASIC said Ho cooperated with its investigation and had made a formal statement admitting to the offences he was charged with.

Big Un was founded in 2012 and listed on the ASX in 2014 with its share price rising from 10 cents to $4.58 in three years - a 1600% increase in 2017 alone. An investigation by Fairfax raised questions around Big Un's operations, in particular encouraging SMEs to take a loan through FC Capital - a significant shareholder in Big Un - to pay for Big Un's services.

It was then alleged FC Capital's shares were purchased well below the trading price at the time of acquisition.

Big Un was placed in trading halt and suspended from quotation in February 2018. It was removed from the official ASX list in August 2018 and is now in liquidation.

In September 2018 administrators determined Big Un was likely insolvent for more than a year while still listed on the ASX.

ASIC said its investigations into Big Un and its officers and executives is continuing.