NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Analyst guilty of insider trading
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 FEB 2020   11:46AM

A former analyst at Maple Brown Abbott has pleaded guilty to five counts of insider trading.

Michael Ho entered the guilty plea in Downing Center Local Court in relation to the purchase and sale of Big Un shares and options between 18 July 2016 and 10 February 2018.

ASIC said Ho, and his associates, invested around $1.6 million in Big Un securities over the period.

"Ho has admitted to trading while in possession of inside information relating to Big Un and to one occasion of communicating inside information to an associate," ASIC said.

"The inside information was communicated to Ho during a series of meetings and telephone conversations between Ho and Big Un's chief executive Richard Evertz throughout 2016 and 2017."

Ho resigned from Maple Brown Abbott in early 2018 having breached the fund's code of ethics.

ASIC said Ho cooperated with its investigation and had made a formal statement admitting to the offences he was charged with.

Big Un was founded in 2012 and listed on the ASX in 2014 with its share price rising from 10 cents to $4.58 in three years - a 1600% increase in 2017 alone. An investigation by Fairfax raised questions around Big Un's operations, in particular encouraging SMEs to take a loan through FC Capital - a significant shareholder in Big Un - to pay for Big Un's services.

It was then alleged FC Capital's shares were purchased well below the trading price at the time of acquisition.

Big Un was placed in trading halt and suspended from quotation in February 2018. It was removed from the official ASX list in August 2018 and is now in liquidation.

In September 2018 administrators determined Big Un was likely insolvent for more than a year while still listed on the ASX.

ASIC said its investigations into Big Un and its officers and executives is continuing.

Read more: Big UnASICMaple Brown AbbottFC CapitalMichael HoRichard Evertz
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Regulators praise super law reform
Nowra man lies to ASIC, jailed
SMSF data misleading: BGL
Consultation on mortgage broker best interests duty opens
SMSF auditors in firing line
ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser
Former licensee boss banned
Permanent ban follows alleged SMSF theft
AMP to pay $5m for churn
Corrupt adviser banned, AFSL canned
Editor's Choice
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RHmXWfHY