AMP swoops in on $112m student accom facility
BY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 15 DEC 2022 12:41PM
AMP Capital has purchased the newly developed 731-bed student accommodation facility from the Australian National University (ANU) for $112 million.
The acquisition now makes AMP Capital Australia's largest investor in on-campus student accommodation, with 2,131 beds already secured at the University of Melbourne and the University of Sydney.
The ANU acquisition is structured as a 35-year concession over the student accommodation facility in Acton, adjacent to the Canberra CBD.
It was funded by investments from the AMP Capital Diversified Infrastructure Trust (ADIT) and the AMP Capital Core Infrastructure Fund (CIF).
AMP said the deal was completed with a simultaneous debt refinancing of the existing portfolio via new debt facilities, worth about $575 million, with a range of Australian and international banks.
"Australian universities are among the best in the world so it's not surprising to see significant demand for both world leading education and vibrant on-campus life experiences in the context of the difficult lockdown conditions we have all recently faced," ADIT managing director Brad Williams said.
"We are proud to have continued our long-term partnership with the ANU. This new bed expansion provides high quality on-campus facilities that will support the ANU's continued growth as Australia's leading university."
