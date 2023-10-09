AMP shareholder class action settlement slashed

Disgruntled AMP shareholders are set to receive $84 million out of the $110 million class action settlement after legal fees are taken out should the court approve the proposed amount.

Maurice Blackburn will take a $26 million cut of the settlement because of costs incurred over a five-year period that cover "investigating and preparing the matter for trial, and numerous pretrial hearings that occurred in this period".

"It will be a matter for the Court to determine the amount of legal costs which it considers is fair and reasonable, and which may therefore be deducted from the Settlement Sum," the shareholder notice said.

Currently, Maurice Blackburn said it is not possible to estimate how much each participant will receive as it needs to take into consideration factors like the registration deadline and the interest earned on the settlement amount.

In an update, Maurice Blackburn is urging AMP shareholders who have not registered to be part of the lawsuit, which reached an in-principle settlement in August, to do so by November 3.

The Supreme Court of New South Wales will determine if the proposed settlement amount is appropriate on November 14. Shareholders who do not agree with the proposed settlement amount can object at the hearing.

The class action, which combined several lawsuits following revelations of the firm's misconduct during the Hayne Royal Commission, alleged that AMP failed to disclose critical market information that could have affected the share price. This included charging fees to customers where such services were not rendered.

The plaintiffs known as "Komlotex" and "Fernbrook" allege that this information was first revealed to the public on 16 and 17 April 2018 during the Royal Commission and the revelations caused a substantial decline in AMP's share price.

The plaintiffs argue that AMP was obliged to disclose such information when it first became aware of it under the Corporations Act, and consequently resulted in losses to shareholders who purchased or acquired an interest in the securities between 10 May 2012 and 13 April 2018 (inclusive). AMP settled the class action without admitting liability.

In March 2017, AMP shares reached as high as $5.47 and drastically hit $2.45 at the end 2018.