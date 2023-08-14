AMP North partners with Sandstone Insights

North has partnered with Sandstone Insights to provide advisers with access to the latest equity research and analysis through the platform.

AMP said the agreement is the first of its kind in the Australian platform market and reflects North's ongoing commitment to supporting advisers in delivering high-quality advice to their clients.

Sandstone Insights provides advisers and their clients with research on ASX stocks and commentary on the equity market aiming to bolster investment portfolios.

The firm's manager John Meagher expressed his enthusiasm around the partnership.

"We are excited to collaborate with North as they push the boundaries of innovation to bring forth superior products and services," he said.

Meanwhile, AMP group executive of platforms Edwina Maloney confirmed the firm will continue to strengthen its capabilities.

"Our new partnership with Sandstone Insights also now offers North advisers and their clients access to high-quality research, continuing the evolution of the platform," she said.

Maloney added investment in North's managed portfolios range has increased from $2 billion to more than $11 billion since 2021.

She said AMP will continue to invest in the IT functionality of North's managed portfolio offering with a new capability coming out later this year.

"We recognise the considerable benefits they [managed portfolios] offer, and we'll continue to work closely with the advice community as we further expand North's managed portfolio range," she said.

"They [managed portfolios] form an important part of North's overall value proposition which is focused on investment choice and quality, retirement solutions, functionality, low fees and service."