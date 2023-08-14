AMP North partners with Sandstone Insights

AMP North partners with Sandstone InsightsBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 14 AUG 2023 12:34PM
Read more: North, Sandstone Insights, Edwina Maloney, ASX, John Meagher
North has partnered with Sandstone Insights to provide advisers with access to the latest equity research and analysis through the platform.
AMP said the agreement is the first of its kind in the Australian platform market and reflects North's ongoing commitment to supporting advisers in delivering high-quality advice to their clients.
Sandstone Insights provides advisers and their clients with research on ASX stocks and commentary on the equity market aiming to bolster investment portfolios.
The firm's manager John Meagher expressed his enthusiasm around the partnership.
"We are excited to collaborate with North as they push the boundaries of innovation to bring forth superior products and services," he said.
Meanwhile, AMP group executive of platforms Edwina Maloney confirmed the firm will continue to strengthen its capabilities.
"Our new partnership with Sandstone Insights also now offers North advisers and their clients access to high-quality research, continuing the evolution of the platform," she said.
Maloney added investment in North's managed portfolios range has increased from $2 billion to more than $11 billion since 2021.
She said AMP will continue to invest in the IT functionality of North's managed portfolio offering with a new capability coming out later this year.
"We recognise the considerable benefits they [managed portfolios] offer, and we'll continue to work closely with the advice community as we further expand North's managed portfolio range," she said.
"They [managed portfolios] form an important part of North's overall value proposition which is focused on investment choice and quality, retirement solutions, functionality, low fees and service."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Equity Trustees to exit UK, Ireland|
Challenger Life books record annuity sales|
Super funds prime distributor of death, TPD cover|
Franklin Templeton launches alternatives fund in Australia|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD