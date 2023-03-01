Newspaper icon
AMP, Dexus extend deal date

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAR 2023   12:39PM

The sale of AMP Capital's domestic real estate and infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management has been extended to allow for the completion of binding documentation.

The due date for satisfaction or waiver the conditions precent for the transaction was February 28 but has been moved to March 20.

AMP and Dexus are also in the process of finalising binding documentation for an alternative transaction structure under a two-stage completion process.

This would allow first completion of the transaction without satisfaction of the condition precedent, relating to the transfer of AMP's ownership interest in China Life AMP Asset Management (CLAMP) to Dexus under the transaction.

Completion of the deal will remain dependent on the ownership of CLAMP being transferred out of the relevant entities that Dexus has agreed to purchase, AMP said.

The maximum total consideration payable by Dexus has been reduced from $250 million to a base purchase price of $225 million, as reported by Financial Standard in February.

"The alternative transaction approach will be pursued alongside completion requirements for the existing transaction," Dexus said.

