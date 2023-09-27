AMP challenges BOLR court ruling

AMP is appealing the Federal Court's Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) ruling that determined in favour of AMP Financial Planning advisers who saw the valuations of businesses slashed by 40%.

AMP filed a Notice of Appeal in the Federal Court yesterday, challenging the decision handed down by Justice Mark Moshinsky on July 5.

Based on solid evidence, Justice Moshinsky found that Equity Financial Planners and Wealthstone, which are licensed by AMP, are entitled to $813,560 and $115,533 respectively because of the damages and losses caused by the BOLR changes introduced in 2019.

The Advisers Association (TAA), which represents a large number of AMP FP advisers, said it is "disappointed" about AMP's latest action.

The court ruled in favour of the class action's lead applicant and sample group member, finding AMP had breached the terms of its BOLR policy when it arbitrarily, without proper consultation, cut the amount it would pay exiting AMP advisers for their businesses from 4x recurring revenue to 2.5x, and an even lower multiple for grandfathered commissions, the TAA said.

"Justice Moshinsky also found that AMP's treatment of the sample group member was, 'in all the circumstances, unconscionable'," it noted.

The parties, however, have agreed to engage in mediation that will take place in November.

TAA chef executive Neil Macdonald welcomed the mediation but said that "in the interests of AMP, its shareholders, and past and current AMP-licensed members of TAA, the matter should be resolved as quickly as possible".

"We are extremely disappointed that AMP has chosen to appeal what was a conclusive judgement by Justice Moshinsky. We genuinely believe His Honour already took all the matters raised by AMP into consideration," MacDonald said.

"It has already been a lengthy, expensive, and stressful process for all our impacted members."

The BOLR changes were dumped on advisers under then-AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari, one of the many sweeping changes he implemented during his short time at the helm.

When he exited on 25 December 2021, De Ferrari received, among other incentives, a bonus of $300,000 for the "additional work" he did for AMP Capital; relocation expenses worth $377,000 before tax; and a payment in lieu of six months' notice.

AMP group executive for advice Matt Lawler said: "While we believe we have grounds on which to appeal, we also recognise the ongoing impact the proceedings are having on practices, with whom we've worked hard to rebuild strong and trusted relationships."