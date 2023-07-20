Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP adds three group executive roles

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUL 2023   12:23PM

AMP is expanding its executive leadership as it moves to a flatter organisational structure following its recent divestments.

The wealth manager said it will elevate the leadership of its platforms and advice businesses in two new roles on its executive committee.

Its current director of platforms Edwina Maloney and managing director of advice Matt Lawler will join the executive committee in their existing roles. Maloney's new title will be group executive, platforms while Lawler's title will now be group executive, advice.

Meanwhile, an internal and external search is underway to fill a third senior role, group executive super and investments. The role will include combined responsibility for the superannuation-master trust and investments businesses.

While the search is conducted, AMP director of transformation and investments, Australian wealth management Jason Sommer will act as the lead until the permanent position is filled.

Both AMP chief investment officer Anna Shelley and director of super, investments Ilaine Anderson will report to the new executive, while Shelley will also have a dotted reporting line to AMP chief executive Alexis George for group investment activities.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

These appointments follow the combination of the chief financial officer and group executive transformation roles, now held by Blair Vernon. It also follows the departure of Scott Hartley amid the dissolution of the Australian Wealth Management business.

AMP said the new organisational structure makes sense for the simplified company, the result of divesting several business units in recent times including the AMP Capital real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management, AMP Capital's Global Equities and Fixed Income business to Macquarie, and SuperConcepts to Pemba Capital Partners.

"The AMP sales have made for a much simpler AMP and these executive changes reflect that by flattening our management structure, particularly in wealth management," said George.

"This elevates key businesses to the executive team, further increasing visibility and accountability for performance and cost management, while also bringing the executive committee closer to our customers and to advisers."

She added the new operational structure supports AMP's focus on being a leading provider of retirement solutions and helping more Australians to meet their financial goals.

"The new executives have proved themselves as high-quality leaders and I look forward to working more closely with them," she said.

The new appointments come into effect July 31.

Read more: Australian Wealth ManagementAlexis George forAnna ShelleyEdwina MaloneyMatt LawlerBlair VernonDexus Funds ManagementFixed IncomeGlobal EquitiesIlaine AndersonJason SommerMacquariePemba Capital PartnersScott HartleySuperConcepts
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP's largest super option yields 9.1% return
AMP rolls out new North features
AMP offloads SuperConcepts
First Sentier clients walk away with $13bn
Active fund outperformance mostly short-lived: SPIVA
AMP restructures wealth management, chief exits
Macquarie terminates alternatives fund
Regulation, funding inhibits digital advice: Report
Ex-Vocus chair indicted for insider trading
ASIC, APRA reviewer deprioritised by government

Editor's Choice

Regulators begin FAR consultation

CHLOE WALKER
APRA and ASIC have commenced an early consultation on the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR), calling for input from ADIs, insurers and super trustees.

Colonial First State chalks up strong super returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Colonial First State (CFS) has recorded double-digit returns across several of its default superannuation products for FY23.

AI-fuelled narrow market challenges diversification: Epoch

CHLOE WALKER
Extraordinarily narrow market leadership within mega-cap tech will offer investors the opportunity for diversification in more reasonably valued market segments, predicts Epoch Investment Partners managing director, research Kera van Valen.

Westpac closes Specialist Businesses Division

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Westpac has decided to fold the Specialist Businesses Division that once housed its platforms, superannuation and insurance businesses, redeploying its lead Jason Yetton.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.