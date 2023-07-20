AMP adds three group executive roles

AMP is expanding its executive leadership as it moves to a flatter organisational structure following its recent divestments.

The wealth manager said it will elevate the leadership of its platforms and advice businesses in two new roles on its executive committee.

Its current director of platforms Edwina Maloney and managing director of advice Matt Lawler will join the executive committee in their existing roles. Maloney's new title will be group executive, platforms while Lawler's title will now be group executive, advice.

Meanwhile, an internal and external search is underway to fill a third senior role, group executive super and investments. The role will include combined responsibility for the superannuation-master trust and investments businesses.

While the search is conducted, AMP director of transformation and investments, Australian wealth management Jason Sommer will act as the lead until the permanent position is filled.

Both AMP chief investment officer Anna Shelley and director of super, investments Ilaine Anderson will report to the new executive, while Shelley will also have a dotted reporting line to AMP chief executive Alexis George for group investment activities.

These appointments follow the combination of the chief financial officer and group executive transformation roles, now held by Blair Vernon. It also follows the departure of Scott Hartley amid the dissolution of the Australian Wealth Management business.

AMP said the new organisational structure makes sense for the simplified company, the result of divesting several business units in recent times including the AMP Capital real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management, AMP Capital's Global Equities and Fixed Income business to Macquarie, and SuperConcepts to Pemba Capital Partners.

"The AMP sales have made for a much simpler AMP and these executive changes reflect that by flattening our management structure, particularly in wealth management," said George.

"This elevates key businesses to the executive team, further increasing visibility and accountability for performance and cost management, while also bringing the executive committee closer to our customers and to advisers."

She added the new operational structure supports AMP's focus on being a leading provider of retirement solutions and helping more Australians to meet their financial goals.

"The new executives have proved themselves as high-quality leaders and I look forward to working more closely with them," she said.

The new appointments come into effect July 31.