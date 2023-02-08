Alphinity debuts two funds on the ASX

Alphinity Investment Management has listed two funds on the ASX in a bid to reach retail investors.

The Alphinity Global Sustainable Equity Fund (XASG) is a diversified portfolio of 25-40 leading global sustainable listed companies that Alphinity deems as having a "net positive alignment" to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also exceeds Alphinity's minimum ESG criteria and offer "attractive prospective returns", the fund manager said.

Since launching in June 2021, XASG's underlying fund has returned 2.3% p.a., outperforming the benchmark by 1.1%.

In addition to XASG, Alphinity has also listed the actively managed Alphinity Global Equity Fund (XALG).

XALG is a long-only portfolio of 25-40 global companies that Alphinity views as undervalued.

Since inception in 2015, XALG's underlying fund has returned 11.1% p.a., and 8.5% p.a. over the past three years, outperforming the benchmark by 1.5% p.a. and 2.3% p.a. respectively.

Both funds use the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD) as a benchmark.

"Both of these funds give retail investors easy access to a global portfolio of companies that have been identified as undervalued as they enter or are about to enter an earnings upgrade cycle and can deliver positive earnings surprises," said Alphinity global portfolio manager Jonas Palmqvist.

"Alphinity's deeply experienced global team combines fundamental research with specific quantitative analytics to uncover stocks that can deliver 'earnings surprises' to drive outperformance."

Alphinity is supported by Challenger subsidiary Fidante. The listings are part of Fidante's strategy to further expand its range of products, Challenger chief executive of funds management Victor Rodriguez said.

"Australia's growing ETF market is driven by customer demand for easy, any time access to high performing liquid products," Rodriguez said. "Over the past 12 months we have invested in enhancing our digital capabilities to enable Fidante to further grow our series of active ETFs to meet this customer demand."

Fidante now has over $817 million in FUM across four active ETF strategies, Rodriguez added.