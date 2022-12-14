Alphinity bolsters research capabilities

Alphinity Investment Management welcomes Nick Ying as its new quant analyst and trader.

The global equities fund manager said the appointment will strengthen its quantitative research and trading capabilities.

Ying brings over six years of experience working as a portfolio management analyst and trader at a range of Sydney-based fund management firms.

Most recently he held positions at Redpoint Investment Management and MLC Asset Management.

In his new role, Ying will provide quantitative research support and assist with the trading function across all of Alphinity's global and domestic equity and sustainability funds.

Alphinity head of quantitative analysis Richard Hitchens said that Ying's appointment expands the expertise and bandwidth of the fund's research and trading team.

"Nick is an experienced and highly credentialled investment professional skilled in programming and quantitative research, analysis and development, as well as database management," Hitchens said.

"In addition to this, he has extensive experience in driving change and automating investment processes, all of which we will lean on as we seek to outperform for our investors."