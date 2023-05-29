Newspaper icon
Allianz Retire+ strengthens distribution team

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 29 MAY 2023   12:51PM

Allianz Retire+ bolstered its wealth management operations, with two state managers joining the distribution team in recent times.

Stephen Armstrong joined this month in the newly created role of state manager for Western Australia (WA) and South Australia (SA).

Armstrong was previously a key account manager for AMP's Platform business and brings nearly three decades of experience to the role.

Meanwhile, Natalie Philips joined in March as NSW state manager.

Philips was previously a business development manager at Challenger and joins with over 13 years of experience.

Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said: "Both Stephen and Natalie bring valuable experience within the wealth space to the Allianz Retire+ team. They are committed to working closely with advisers to make next generation retirement solutions available for retirees."

"Stephen's decades of experience and deep adviser relationships across the west coast will be welcomed as we continue supporting advisers to secure greater certainty for their clients in retirement, while Natalie's deep sector knowledge of retirement income solutions and annuities will support the efforts in NSW to deliver solutions to advisers and their clients. Natalie has a deep understanding of the Sydney IFA and Adviser market, having cultivated strong relationships within the industry.

"These new appointments continue to bolster our expertise and will elevate our support for advisers in delivering retirement income solutions to their clients."

Similarly, Allianz Retire+ head of distribution wealth management Andrew Stewart said: "We are excited to welcome Stephen and Natalie to the Allianz Retire+ team. Both are experienced professionals in their respective regions and will support in delivering AGILE and future solutions to the market."

Earlier this year, Allianz Retire+ launched the Allianz Guaranteed Income for Life (AGILE), a retirement product aiming to address longevity risk. AGILE was designed to be integrated into super funds and account-based pensions, it is also serves as a conduit for financial advisers to develop retirement strategies in advance of a client's retirement.

It has recently partnered with Link Group to make AGILE available to its super fund clients.

