Superannuation

Allianz Retire+ launches retirement solution for super funds

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 OCT 2023   12:42PM

Allianz Retire+ has unveiled its Group Retirement Solutions capability, enabling superannuation funds to scale and deliver tailored retirement income solutions.

The retirement solutions provider said its new capability addresses guaranteed income innovations and full technology integration, enabling super funds to manage large retiree groups.

"In response to the evolving retirement income landscape and the increasing need for integrated solutions, Allianz Retire+ has built the capability for super funds to allocate retirement income solutions to members at scale," it said.

"As a global insurer, Allianz has the scale to deliver a guaranteed income for life addressing the biggest concern for Australian retirees living frugally in retirement due to fear of running out of money.

"Partnering with an established life company enables super funds to tap into the global expertise of Allianz's network of actuaries and product specialists to co-develop solutions for members who have delivered similar solutions in other more established markets, like the US."

The Intergenerational Report indicated that Australians are living longer with more years in good health, leading to an increase in the number of people in the retirement phase and drawing income from superannuation.

However, as Allianz Retire+ previously pointed out, even as life expectancy grows, the traditional investment strategies and products that were effective in accumulating assets in Australia's acclaimed $3.5 trillion superannuation system won't adequately address the challenges faced in retirement.

Taking on the self-professed responsibility to solve the retirement income dilemma, Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said the insurer is revolutionising perceptions about retirement solutions and its implementation to meet the urgent needs of retirees.

"We have developed Group Retirement Solutions and just as you would partner with a life company to provide life cover, super funds can now partner with a life company to provide retirement solutions that can be managed at the group level," Stewart said.

"We understand that delivering retirement income products at scale is a major challenge for super funds, which is why we have built our product and technology capability to deliver bespoke solutions in partnership with super funds. This includes proposed changes where superfunds may default members into retirement solutions at the point of retirement."

He added that by leveraging Allianz's infrastructure, super funds can offer their members a more integrated and comprehensive retirement experience, ultimately helping them to achieve greater financial security in retirement.

Earlier this year, Allianz Retire+ introduced a new retirement income product named AGILE.

The Guaranteed Income for Life product offers integration opportunities with advice platforms and can be incorporated within superannuation funds and account-based pensions.

In April, AGILE was accessible to members of Link Group's superannuation fund clients via its Pathfinder retirement platform.

Allianz Retire+ said with AGILE super funds can deliver a more comprehensive and streamlined retirement experience to their members.

"The industry is experiencing a retirement revolution and we are committed to partnering with super funds to deliver tailored, multi decade solutions at scale for members," Stewart concluded.

