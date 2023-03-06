Allan Gray transfers platform, exits super

Allan Gray Australia is exiting the platform market, inclusive of its superannuation offering, to focus on its core funds management business.

Effective April, Allan Gray will transfer the Allan Gray Solutions platform to OneVue Wealth Services. The platform includes Allan Gray Superannuation and Retirement and Allan Gray Investments.

Following the transfer, the Allan Gray Superannuation and Retirement will be rebranded as Ensurity Super and Allan Gray Investments will become Ensurity Invest.

In a statement to Financial Standard, the firm said: "Allan Gray took the decision after it became clear that it couldn't deliver the platform service sustainably and to its standards of service and administration under the current arrangement in the ever-demanding regulatory environment."

OneVue is already the operator and administrator of the platform and will take over as promoter and distributor of the products upon transfer. There will be no changes for members or account holders.

Allan Gray first entered the super sector in September 2018, with chief operating officer J.D. de Lange saying at the time that it was borne out of the firm's own search to find the right superannuation fund for its employees. A key focus for the offering was fee transparency, "opposed to the inequality of fees charged across the market".

Initially a sub-plan under LESF Super, in May 2022 Allan Gray's superannuation offering was merged into another of Diversa's sub-plans, YourChoice Super.

At the time it was said that transferring to YourChoice provided "the necessary scale to continue to deliver premier administration support and service."

YourChoice sits within OneSuper which, as at December 2022 end, had about $1.2 billion in total funds under management and 22,500 members.

In the latest iteration of the APRA heatmaps, OneSuper was flagged in relation to sustainability of member outcomes. The data shows that, to June 2022 end, the RSE's net cash flow ratio (three-year average) was -6.79%. Its high fees were also highlighted, with its administration fees on a $50,000 disclosed at 0.64%.

Opting to focus on its funds management business might just be the right call for the contrarian manager, with its funds showing strong performance. Despite the turmoil of recent years, Allan Gray's Australian equities funds have all seen positive returns, as have the global equities funds of its sister company Orbis.