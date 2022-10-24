AL&P hires global, APAC business development heads

In response to increasing demand from institutional investors for currency management, Adrian Lee & Partners (AL&P) has bolstered its team with two senior appointments.

AL&P has hired Rabia Shirazi as senior partner and global head of business development, and Danica Hampton as APAC head of business development.

Shirazi is responsible for business development and consultant relationships worldwide. She has over 20 years' experience in managing currency solutions for global institutional investors.

Before joining AL&P, Shirazi was head of portfolio management, currency solutions at Insight Investment. She was also senior vice president at Pareto.

Hampton has over 20 years' experience in the investment management business, including head of currency overlay and solution sales at National Australia Bank (NAB), director of institutional sales at Natixis Global Asset Management, and most recently, head of investment specialists at Citi Australia.

AL&P president and chief investment officer Adrian Lee commented: "This is a very exciting time for our business, and we are delighted to have people of Rabia and Danica's calibre join our team. Their impressive experience will be tremendously helpful in tailoring our offerings to the needs of institutional investors and in expanding our market coverage."

Lee added that there's been a major increase in demand for institutional investors who want to address their currency risk while generating returns through active currency management.

"In today's challenging macroeconomic and market conditions, the additional alpha generated through currencies strategies has become very attractive, even needed. Currency alpha is quite uncorrelated with assets markets, and it requires no additional capital," he said.

On her appointment, Shirazi said: "I'm very impressed with the team and by its strong track record of delivering sophisticated currency management strategies to institutional clients."

"I believe that at the current time, amid significant macroeconomic and geopolitical changes, more and more investors will come to realise the importance of currency management solutions for their international portfolios. I'm very much looking forward to working with the team to bring AL&P's solutions to institutional clients and consultants."

Hampton added: "Active currency management has consistently enhanced investment outcomes for institutional investors and should be part of every investor's toolbox. I'm convinced that AL&P's thoughtful approach to currency management, innovative offerings and rock-solid performance track record will prove attractive for a broad APAC client base."

These appointments build on the additions of Scott Glickman and Robert Zeidman as co-heads of business development for North America.

AL&P also announced that it's in the process of appointing an EMEA head of business development.

AL&P is currently managing over $16 billion of assets for institutional investors in North America, Europe, and Australia. Its Global Macro Alpha strategy is currently up 19% since the beginning of the year.