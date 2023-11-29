Newspaper icon
Investment

AIMCo, New Agriculture buy Kimberley Cattle Portfolio

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 NOV 2023   12:30PM

Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) and New Agriculture are set to jointly acquire the Kimberley Cattle Portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

The Kimberley Cattle Portfolio (Yougawalla Pastoral Co and Argyle Cattle Co) is a large-scale cattle breeding business covering nearly three million hectares in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The portfolio consists of seven pastoral leases (1,828,692ha), five sub-leases (924,325ha), and an agistment agreement over 153,475ha.

The announcement marks Canadian-based AIMCo's first investment in this sector, despite having invested in Australia for several years, with an initial focus on forestry.

In 2022, AIMCo expanded into agriculture following its acquisition of mixed farming business Lawson Grains, alongside investment partner New Forests, the global investment manager specialising in nature-based real assets.

Lawson Grains was purchased from Macquarie Asset Management, which at the time divested its assets following the conclusion of a decade-long mandate. New Forests then founded New Agriculture as a domestic entity to oversee Lawson Grains.

AIMCo executive managing director and head of infrastructure and renewable resources Ben Hawkins said the Kimberley Cattle Portfolio is an established and well-managed asset that provides important diversification in its client portfolios.

"We are very pleased to continue our partnership with New Agriculture, which will contribute its deep asset management and sustainability expertise as we seek to achieve both positive investment returns and community impact," he commented.

New Agriculture reported $1 billion in assets under management across 130,000 hectares. Its director Bruce King said the cattle portfolio offers a pivotal opportunity to manage strong investment outcomes alongside leading sustainability objectives.

"With up to 25% of the solution to climate change expected to come from the land use sector, we have a responsibility to manage these landscapes for sustainability outcomes, and with our local communities in mind," he said.

"Our intention is to apply the same level of rigour and commitment to sustainability that New Forests has in the forestry space to the agriculture sector. New Agriculture will continue to focus on sustainability practices which allow for not only the protection and restoration of landscapes, but which also lead to the enhancement of natural capital over time."

Under the terms of the agreement, Haydn and Jane Sale, managers of Yougawalla Pastoral Company, will be retained as the managers of the Kimberley Cattle Portfolio.

The acquisition follows the conclusion of a public tender process and is contingent upon regulatory approvals.

