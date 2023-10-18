Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AIA restructures retail insurance unit

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 OCT 2023   12:09PM

AIA Australia's retail insurance division has a new structure, with underwriting, new business administration, and distribution capabilities now combined.

The life insurer said the change will unite the key touchpoints in the retail-advised purchasing journey, offering advisers more straightforward processes to assist their clients.

Chief partnership distribution officer Sam Tremethick has been promoted to chief retail and partnerships officer, leading the development and delivery of the strategy, within the retail and partnerships team.

"At AIA, we're passionate about ensuring advisers and their clients have the best experience and we constantly seek improvements where possible," Tremethick said.

"These changes aim to drive efficiency in our service proposition, making it easier to do business with us and provide consistent client outcomes."

Further, he explained that merging the functions together will speed up the application process, as well as provide simplified and more tailored experiences to its customers "and it will deepen our customer-first focus."

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"As part of our focus on getting future fit, we are adapting to new challenges to continue to be at our best for our customers, partners and people," he said.

Further, AIA's recently appointed chief underwriter Karen Janes will now also assume responsibility for the new business administration function.

AIA said the move will enhance the experience for new AIA Priority Protection clients.

Simultaneously, the adviser premium service team will now be led by general manager, retail distribution Craig Parker.

Parker will oversee AIA's new business sales and service proposition for the retail-advised market.

AIA said that the structural changes, in conjunction with the recent amendments in reinsurance arrangements made in September, underscore its dedication to the retail adviser market.

The company said it also aims to leverage the increasing demand for high-quality life, health, and wellbeing guidance.

Life insurance profits in Australia have surged to $1.2 billion, doubling in the year to June 30, primarily due to growth in superannuation business, as reported in KPMG's annual market review.

Read more: AIA AustraliaCraig ParkerSam TremethickKaren JanesKPMG
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Risk sector grows 4%: Research
Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG
Morningstar manager selection services lead exits
OTPP, PGGM chief investment officers resign
Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief
Industry high flyers join JANA board
Saxo APAC asset management lead exits
Longevity risk is big super's biggest failure: Podcast
Talent attraction key to family office growth: KPMG
ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation

Editor's Choice

Startup success hinges on founder personality: Research

KARREN VERGARA
While the vast majority of fintechs fail, a new study from the University of New South Wales finds that their success rate is closely linked to the founder's personality.

AIA restructures retail insurance unit

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AIA Australia's retail insurance division has a new structure, with underwriting, new business administration, and distribution capabilities now combined.

KeyInvest, Mantis Funds launch investment bond offering

CHLOE WALKER
The Adelaide-based specialty financial services provider has partnered with Mantis Funds to bring investment bonds to wealth managers, financial advisers and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Fidelity finds key barriers in Australian estate planning

ANDREW MCKEAN
A Fidelity International report shows that although most Australians feel obligated to share their wealth with future generations, a mere one in 10 have prepared a comprehensive estate plan.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.