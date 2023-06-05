AI in ESG: Risk or opportunity?

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already rapidly disrupting various industries, speeding up processes and making fast work of huge amounts of data, and investors and businesses need to analyse the material ESG risks and opportunities of AI.

With an expected annual growth rate of 37.3% between 2023 and 2030, AI offers significant investment opportunity. Companies like IBM are already suspending hiring, anticipating AI replacing close to 8,000 back-office roles over the next 5 years.

Around 25% of companies are adopting AI to cope with labour shortages. Demand for specialised skills in ESG is surging and with a shortage of qualified ESG professionals expected to continue through 2023, AI tools could aide companies in coping with a lack of human capital.

AI is already being applied to analyse corporate governance data, track ESG risks and opportunities and enhance sustainability strategies. AI tools can optimise energy consumption, produce more accurate climate modelling, monitor deforestation, screen candidates without bias.

AI can be applied to produce a potential improvement in resource management through asset optimisation, automation, and operational efficiency. For example, BHP have implemented AI-powered smart caps in their copper mines in Chile which has reduced the number of costly and dangerous accidents by 70%.

Artificial intelligence can be used to improve ESG practices, including its ability to rapidly process vast amounts of data, expedite workflows, and improve efficiency. However, the development and deployment of AI also come with inherent risks that need to be carefully managed.

Responsible AI Framework for investors

Investment firm Alphinity Investment Management recently announced a partnership with CSIRO to create a Responsible AI (R-AI) Framework specifically designed for investors. This collaborative effort aims to address ESG considerations associated with the widespread implementation of AI across various sectors.

"AI is certainly being used in the market to help with ESG issues right now," said Jessica Cairns, head of ESG and sustainability at Alphinity.

"There is an opportunity to use AI tools for ESG analysis and risk management - to better analyse ESG data, provide insights and correlations across a wide range of datasets, and provide predictive analysis to manage potential controversies."

AI can be applied across all almost all sectors "but it's important that the technology isn't rolled out blindly. There are a number of material considerations related to issues like trust, data and privacy, bias and human capital and these need to be managed appropriately."

When analysing the ESG implication of AI, the researchers are looking both at implications for a company's business strategy and operations, and at the potential implications for sector level systems. It's important to consider wider implications as well as those specific to each company, Cairns said, because they are connected and dependent on each other.

Sector-specific risks

While it is expected that technology companies will encounter the most significant risks and have the potential for profound system-wide impacts, many other sectors will also experience material effects due to AI technology.

Certain risks, such as cyber security and data privacy, cut across all sectors. On the other hand, opportunities related to worker safety and asset optimisation are more specific to industries like industrials, materials, and communications.

Threats associated with public trust, social license, and bias are particularly relevant for businesses in sectors that directly interact with customers or communities, such as financials, healthcare, and consumer services.

"The biggest challenge is around the quality and transparency of data," Cairns said. "The outputs of AI are only as good as the data that's fed in. AI also needs to be trained and maintained.

"At this stage, even developers of AI can't always explain exactly how they work. This obviously creates issues in terms of issue diagnostics, trust, accountability when something goes wrong, and large scale roll out.

"The other challenge is that AI development is currently well ahead of regulation and universal controls. It's important that ESG risks are adequately considered in the development and application of AI, and critical frameworks like regulated rules and guidelines will be important to manages those issues."

Cairns said that AI at present is primarily being used to support or enhance existing processes or people rather than as a new standalone process, so that human workers are able to check for error and manage these concerns.

Core concerns of AI use

The researchers identify six core risks as relevant to most sectors:

Trust and security: Concerns about AI security, accuracy, accountability, transparency, and reliability can erode trust. Establishing proper governance, ensuring up-to-date algorithms, and addressing controversies will be crucial to maintain social license and avoid legal consequences.

Data privacy: The increased use of big data and analytics raises ethical and legal issues related to privacy, fraud, security, and consent. Striking a balance between improving marketing strategies and respecting customer privacy is paramount.

Bias, equity and inclusion: Whether AI outputs are found to be bias or not often reflect societal biases due to biased inputs or datasets, such as race, gender, nationality, or age. However, AI can also foster inclusion, like enhancing access in financial services or enabling remote diagnostic services in healthcare.

Human capital: AI's automation of repetitive tasks can boost employee satisfaction, address labour shortages, enhance training, and improve safety, particularly in high-risk sectors like mining. However, widespread job losses may disproportionately affect minority groups and low-wage workers already facing financial insecurity and limited work opportunities.

Sentience: The most significant big picture risk is the possibility for this technology to achieve the intelligence to think, feel, and perceive the physical world around it. While applicable to all sectors, technology and industrial sectors bear greater responsibility due to their role in developing AI systems.

Environment: Significant amounts of energy are required to train and run AI models, so development and implementation of energy-efficient AI algorithms are required to produce systems that require fewer computational resources and therefore consume less power.

The findings from this project will be published in a joint report later this year.

This story first appeared in FS Sustainability.