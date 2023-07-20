AI-fuelled narrow market challenges diversification: Epoch

Extraordinarily narrow market leadership within mega-cap tech will offer investors the opportunity for diversification in more reasonably valued market segments, predicts Epoch Investment Partners managing director, research Kera van Valen.

Addressing an adviser briefing in Sydney yesterday, van Valen highlighted the seven top stocks which continue to account for more than half of the broad index return.

Unsurprisingly, these stocks include Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Google.

"When looking at the S&P 500 versus the S&P 500 equally weighted index, just Microsoft and Apple alone account for 13%," van Valen said.

"What's more, NVIDIA is up and nearly tripling in the first half of the year."

While narrow markets aren't unique, van Valen said "what we're seeing here isn't just the size of the returns, but also the size in the benchmark."

This has magnified to the point where it's also impacting the MSCI World 1500 stock benchmark, where seven stocks are accounting for 50% of the return.

This becomes difficult when you want to be a diversified manager, van Valen said.

"Of course, at Epoch we're more equally weighted, just by nature being diversified...We own Apple, we own Microsoft, and every day that they do well, we're really happy from an absolute standpoint."

"We're still rooting for them, but it's hard, to the point where even the NASDAQ 100 is doing a special rebalance because of the concentration of those seven names."

This isn't something they do frequently, van Valen added.

In fact, the NASDAQ 100 had its best year to date, even better than during the dot com bubble.

Overall, van Valen said the extraordinarily narrow market offers opportunities for diversification.

"We do expect the market to broaden a bit as they go forward," she said.

The Epoch Global Equity Shareholder Yield fund is distributed in the Australian and New Zealand markets by GSFM.