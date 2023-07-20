Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AI-fuelled narrow market challenges diversification: Epoch

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUL 2023   12:37PM

Extraordinarily narrow market leadership within mega-cap tech will offer investors the opportunity for diversification in more reasonably valued market segments, predicts Epoch Investment Partners managing director, research Kera van Valen.

Addressing an adviser briefing in Sydney yesterday, van Valen highlighted the seven top stocks which continue to account for more than half of the broad index return.

Unsurprisingly, these stocks include Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Google.

"When looking at the S&P 500 versus the S&P 500 equally weighted index, just Microsoft and Apple alone account for 13%," van Valen said.

"What's more, NVIDIA is up and nearly tripling in the first half of the year."

While narrow markets aren't unique, van Valen said "what we're seeing here isn't just the size of the returns, but also the size in the benchmark."

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

This has magnified to the point where it's also impacting the MSCI World 1500 stock benchmark, where seven stocks are accounting for 50% of the return.

This becomes difficult when you want to be a diversified manager, van Valen said.

"Of course, at Epoch we're more equally weighted, just by nature being diversified...We own Apple, we own Microsoft, and every day that they do well, we're really happy from an absolute standpoint."

"We're still rooting for them, but it's hard, to the point where even the NASDAQ 100 is doing a special rebalance because of the concentration of those seven names."

This isn't something they do frequently, van Valen added.

In fact, the NASDAQ 100 had its best year to date, even better than during the dot com bubble.

Overall, van Valen said the extraordinarily narrow market offers opportunities for diversification.

"We do expect the market to broaden a bit as they go forward," she said.

The Epoch Global Equity Shareholder Yield fund is distributed in the Australian and New Zealand markets by GSFM.

Read more: AppleMicrosoftEpoch Investment PartnersKera van ValenAmazonGoogleMetaNVIDIA CorporationTesla
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UniSuper rides tech tailwinds to strong returns
Super fund ESG options underweight BHP, overweight CSL
Quality stocks outperform on average: Bell AM
Venture capital rout rattles advice technology sector
Apple dives deeper into financial services
ASX shifts slightly on Credit Suisse, First Republic
Value companies to outperform in 2023: VanEck
Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays off
Charter Hall sells half-stake in office fund to GIC
Tesla axed from the S&P 500 ESG index

Editor's Choice

Regulators begin FAR consultation

CHLOE WALKER
APRA and ASIC have commenced an early consultation on the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR), calling for input from ADIs, insurers and super trustees.

Colonial First State chalks up strong super returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Colonial First State (CFS) has recorded double-digit returns across several of its default superannuation products for FY23.

AI-fuelled narrow market challenges diversification: Epoch

CHLOE WALKER
Extraordinarily narrow market leadership within mega-cap tech will offer investors the opportunity for diversification in more reasonably valued market segments, predicts Epoch Investment Partners managing director, research Kera van Valen.

Westpac closes Specialist Businesses Division

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Westpac has decided to fold the Specialist Businesses Division that once housed its platforms, superannuation and insurance businesses, redeploying its lead Jason Yetton.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.