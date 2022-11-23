Affordable housing investments a win-win: ISA

A Frontier Advisors report 'Super in the Economy' commissioned by ISA says that affordable housing's longer-term leases backed by government guarantee and low vacancy rates will deliver stable long-term returns that are resistant against adverse economic conditions.

From a financial perspective, despite lower initial yields, income returns from affordable and social housing are more stable, and less volatile than traditional commercial property sectors. Further, its higher rates of initial and ongoing occupancy rates ensure a secure long-term cash flow, and annual market rent reviews are linked at or above inflation.

Institutional investment into affordable housing also allows funds to influence the economy and society in positive ways, helping to improve capital formation, and increasing productivity in the economy.

However, despite the social and economic benefits of institutional investment in affordable housing, larger scale participation has been hampered by a lack of targets from states, territories, and local councils.

"Institutional investors are reluctant to pursue affordable housing developments because there are alternative investments with more attractive return profiles. In Australia, there are no consistent targets for affordable housing across states, territories, and local council areas," the report said.

Further, lower total returns and higher perceived risk, compared to other traditional property sectors has limited institutional investment in the sector, as has inadequate incentivisation.

Access to affordable housing is a preeminent concern for the federal government, in the Federal Budget it introduced a new national Housing Accord, promising to build at least 40,000 new affordable and social housing dwellings.

The government also indicated it will invest $10 billion in the Housing Australia Future Fund to generate returns from building 30,000 new social and affordable homes in the fund's first five years.

Nevertheless, the report found that the estimated shortfall in social housing dwellings is 524,000, and this figure is forecast to inflate over the next decade.

ISA called the Housing Accord a crucial first step needed to get investments rolling, but to create the necessary pipeline of projects, Frontier recommended the government create clear planning requirements that mandate social, and affordable housing components on new developments.

Frontier also called for the federal government to stimulate the build-to-rent market through incentives, streamlined planning, guarantees and reduced funding red tape. The report noted that currently build-to-rent is practically non-existent in Australia, but comparatively is 28% of the property sector in the US and 11% in Europe, positively impacting affordability in large cities.

Additionally, the federal government was prescribed to encourage mixed tenure developments and build-to-rent-to-sell developments, audit publicly owned land for underutilised properties that could be converted into social and affordable housing projects, and to encourage more public private partnerships with state governments.

Commenting on the report, ISA deputy chief executive Matt Linden said: "Affordable housing investments can be a win-win for super fund members and the nation."

"With the right financial models and a steady pipeline of projects industry fund members get a low-risk investment that delivers secure returns even when the economic seas are rough, and thousands of Australian families get the quality affordable housing they need.

"Through the Housing Accord and this week's investor roundtable the government has shown it is serious about tackling affordable housing supply, now the key players - like industry super funds - need to thrash out the ideas that will align this national interest with our members' financial interest."