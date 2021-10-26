NEWS
Executive Appointments

AFCA appoints senior ombudsmen

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   12:36PM

In what is a newly created role at the industry body, internal promotions have seen the appointment of seven senior ombudsmen.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority has created the new role to strengthen its dispute resolution efforts, with senior ombudsmen to work closely with the lead ombudsmen across banking and finance, insurance, investments and advice, and superannuation.

All seven appointments are internal promotions, AFCA noted.

Anne Maree Howley has been appointed senior ombudsmen, superannuation while Shail Singh has been named senior ombudsmen, investments and advice.

The role of senior ombudsmen, life insurance went to Andrew Weinmann and that of general insurance went to Chris Liamos.

Finally, Brenda Staggs is now senior ombudsmen, financial difficulty, Louise McAuliffe is senior ombudsmen, credit and Neva Skilton is senior ombudsmen, transactions.

"They'll bring their specialist technical and professional expertise to bear on projects aimed at efficient and consistent decision making, which we know is important to both complainants and financial firms," deputy chief ombudsman June Smith said.

"The senior ombudsman will help ensure we deliver an independent, fair and consistent approach to decision making and complaint resolution."

AFCA, Andrew Weinmann, Anne Maree Howley, Australian Financial Complaints Authority, Brenda Staggs, Chris Liamos, June Smith, Louise McAuliffe, Neva Skilton, Shail Singh
