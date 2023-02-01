AFA, FPA plan joint roadshow

Irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming merger vote, the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) will host a combined roadshow event across the country this year.

The Combined Association Roadshow will be a full-day event, visiting 10 capital and regional city locations throughout May and early June. Kicking off in Hobart, the series will then head to Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Bendigo, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra and Townsville.

The day will feature updates from the chief executives of both organisations, the latest on policy and advocacy efforts, a dedicated roadshow exhibition, and a networking lunch and post-event drinks.

Technical CPD workshops will also be included, with up to an estimated 5.25 CPD hours on offer.

The member consultation period for the proposed merger officially closed yesterday. According to FPA chair David Sharpe, the next stage will be to incorporate member feedback and finalise the draft documents.

Following the end of the member consultation period, the final merger summary document, and the new constitution, as well as the proposed new name of a merged association, will be sent to members of both associations on February 6.

The votes for both associations will be held on February 28 at separate Extraordinary General Meetings but at the same Sydney location.