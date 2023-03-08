Newspaper icon
AFA celebrates 10 years of Inspire

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 MAR 2023   12:07PM

The Association of Financial Advisers celebrated 10 years of AFA Inspire at an event in Sydney, sharing that the community will continue on following the merger with the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

Marking International Women's Day, Inspire NSW chair Amie Baker shared that the Inspire community got her through some difficult times in her career.

"Inspire honestly changed my life as an adviser, and I probably stuck around longer than I thought I would because I had a community of women who encouraged me, saw me, developed me and kept me connected to this incredible profession," she said.

"I'm very proud to be part of Inspire, and I'm excited for what's to come."

AFA president Sam Perera also congratulated Inspire for 10 years of positive contribution to the financial advice industry.

"I feel as though Inspire is probably our most proud and well-regarded community in the AFA," he said.

He went on to confirm that the Inspire community will continue under the merged entity, the Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAA).

"However, the main reason I'm here is to give you the absolute commitment that Financial Advisers Association of Australia as we come together in early April, openly representing 80% of the financial advisors in the country is absolutely committed to this community," Perera said.

"We want to see it grow, we want to see it flourish, and continue to do what it does best as we come together to be the single united voice for the profession.

"I'd like to encourage you all to continue to be professionals of consequence, making a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients and everyone we touch."

Read more: AFA InspireFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaSam PereraAmie BakerFinancial Advice Association of Australia
