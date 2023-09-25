Newspaper icon
Advisers boost client portfolios 5.9%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 SEP 2023   12:28PM

The expertise of financial advisers can make a 5.9% difference in the value of client portfolios compared to those who are non-advised.

According to Russell Investments' 2023 Value of an adviser report, not only can advisers help boost client assets, but they can also help navigate the practical and emotional burdens of their financial affairs.

Using five key metrics, the 5.9% premium was calculated based on behavioural coaching (3.4%), asset allocation (1.2%), tax planning and investing (1.3%), choices and trade-offs (variable), and an adviser's expertise (priceless). Year on year, the overall value add has increased from 5.8%.

The fifth metric is the combination of technical skills and emotional expertise to provide a "priceless form of value to their clients".

"As a result, technical skills only get part of the job done - the ability to engage with and gain the trust of a client is critical to a successful relationship and achieving the best outcomes. This is where advisers draw on their essential interpersonal skills like empathy, caring and genuine curiosity," the report shows.

This metric also looks at how advisers help clients achieve life-long goals and celebrate personal milestones, as well as help them in challenging times such as trauma, illness, financial crises, job loss, and death.

The 1.2% value add to asset allocation as an example, could see a client's retirement savings amount to $210,947 after 10 years - $21,818 more it was only invested in a default portfolio.

"The potential 1.2% in value from an adviser achieved through carefully considered asset allocation can make a big difference to an investor's outcome," Russell Investments managing director and head of distribution in Australia Neill Rogan said.

For tax planning, Rogan said advisers can add another 1.3% in value as this is crucial to ensure clients' portfolios don't unnecessarily leak funds.

"Given that only 12% of investors list overall tax effectiveness among their top three investment considerations when making investments, there's an opportunity for advisers to further demonstrate their value," he said.

VIEW COMMENTS

