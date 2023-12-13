Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advisers, accountants ramp up partnerships

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 DEC 2023   12:33PM

Putting an old rivalry behind, financial advice practices are increasingly joining forces with accounting firms as the former seeks to meet clients' demand for holistic advice that includes taxation.

Over the next decade, Radar Results predicts that accountants will fully embrace financial advice by way of taking over or merging with advice practices.

Conversely, many financial advisers will want to acquire accounting practices, leading to purchasers paying an increased price multiple.

"Often, accountants acquire a planning practice and retain the staff, offering a more diverse service. Similarly, planners have been acquiring accounting practices to do the same. The more services you can offer a client, the more likely the client will be retained," Radar Results chief executive John Birt said.

A Gold Coast-based accounting firm up for sale, for example, earns about $850,000 in fees from servicing individuals to small-to-medium businesses.

Birt predicts that accountants and financial advisers "will cohabitate because the accounting industry's foray into the planning industry is only starting".

In November, Prosperity Advisers Group merged with a Brisbane-based accounting firm P+Y Accountants and Business Advisors.

ASX-listed Count ramped up its acquisition of accounting firms in 2023. This included acquiring Canberra-based Allan Watt Accounting in November, while member firm CP1 acquired RHA Associates, a Sydney-based accounting firm for $1,022,000.

At the end of June, Count completed eight acquisitions and one merger of accounting firms to own a total of 18.

For advisers looking to sell their business, Birt said that this is "an excellent time".

"The recurring revenue multiples paid for financial planning businesses and client registers have been high over recent years. There are more buyers than sellers in the market of both full financial planning and risk-only client registers," he said.

"There is a possibility of a lot more businesses coming onto the market as we get closer to the education cut-off date of 1 January 2026."

Read more: CountAllan Watt AccountingBusiness AdvisorsJohn BirtProsperity Advisers GroupRHA Associates
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Count, Diverger forge ahead with acquisition
ClearView offloads chunk of Centrepoint Alliance stake
COG drops bid for Diverger
Prosperity merges with accounting firm
Rival bidder seeks to acquire Diverger
Adviser numbers steady, but shortfall predicted
FAAA names inaugural awards finalists
Former Australian Ethical investment chief lands new gig
Count to take over Diverger
Count welcomes chief financial officer

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

Hostplus ups fees on socially responsible option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Hostplus has notified members that the fees and costs for its Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced option are now "materially higher", blaming increased performance fees.

Government reports improved fiscal outlook

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
The federal government has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), revealing a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.