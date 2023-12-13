Advisers, accountants ramp up partnerships

Putting an old rivalry behind, financial advice practices are increasingly joining forces with accounting firms as the former seeks to meet clients' demand for holistic advice that includes taxation.

Over the next decade, Radar Results predicts that accountants will fully embrace financial advice by way of taking over or merging with advice practices.

Conversely, many financial advisers will want to acquire accounting practices, leading to purchasers paying an increased price multiple.

"Often, accountants acquire a planning practice and retain the staff, offering a more diverse service. Similarly, planners have been acquiring accounting practices to do the same. The more services you can offer a client, the more likely the client will be retained," Radar Results chief executive John Birt said.

A Gold Coast-based accounting firm up for sale, for example, earns about $850,000 in fees from servicing individuals to small-to-medium businesses.

Birt predicts that accountants and financial advisers "will cohabitate because the accounting industry's foray into the planning industry is only starting".

In November, Prosperity Advisers Group merged with a Brisbane-based accounting firm P+Y Accountants and Business Advisors.

ASX-listed Count ramped up its acquisition of accounting firms in 2023. This included acquiring Canberra-based Allan Watt Accounting in November, while member firm CP1 acquired RHA Associates, a Sydney-based accounting firm for $1,022,000.

At the end of June, Count completed eight acquisitions and one merger of accounting firms to own a total of 18.

For advisers looking to sell their business, Birt said that this is "an excellent time".

"The recurring revenue multiples paid for financial planning businesses and client registers have been high over recent years. There are more buyers than sellers in the market of both full financial planning and risk-only client registers," he said.

"There is a possibility of a lot more businesses coming onto the market as we get closer to the education cut-off date of 1 January 2026."