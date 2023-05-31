Adviser registration extended to October

Adviser registration extended to OctoberBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 31 MAY 2023 12:42PM
Advisers now have until October 1 to register on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register, as the regulator extends the deadline.
ASIC has pushed pack the slated July 1 registration deadline for several reasons.
This will allow time for parliament to consider the improvements proposed by the Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No. 1) Bill 2023, which is currently before the senate.
ASIC said it also wants to provide further guidance to advisers to comply with the registration process, as well as help Australian Financial Service Licensees register their relevant providers.
"The registration requirement is new. It is separate, and in addition to, the pre-existing requirements for an AFS licensee to appoint a relevant provider to the Financial Advisers Register after they have been authorised. Provisional Relevant Providers cannot be registered," ASIC said.
It will be an offence for a relevant provider to provide financial advice if unregistered.
Offences also apply to licensees if a relevant provider whom they have authorised provides financial advice while unregistered.
The legislation defines a relevant provider as "an individual who is authorised to provide personal advice to retail clients about relevant financial products."
It is also a licensee; an authorised representative of a licensee; or an employee or director of a licensee, or an employee or a director of a licensee's related body corporate.
Advisers were originally required to register by 1 January 2023.
However, last November ASIC delayed registration until 1 July 2023 to allow certain improvements to be made to the Stage 1 registration requirement.
