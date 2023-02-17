Adviser pay, incentives disparity revealed

Experienced financial advisers working across major cities are earning as much as $150,000 per year, significantly more than their counterparts in smaller and regional hubs.

According to consulting firm Business Health, which canvassed nearly 100 advice practices in its latest compensation survey, advisers with five or more years of experience and living in New South Wales ($153,668), Victoria ($150,333) and Queensland ($153,774) sit in the top bracket.

The report, Swimming at the end of the talent pool, reveals their counterparts in South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory are earning significantly less on average ($132,327).

In comparing large practices versus smaller ones, Business Health found a large disparity in pay and incentives. Experienced advisers working for smaller firms ($127,313) are earning well below those working in a larger practice ($154,771).

Similarly, those located in regional areas ($140,214) earn less than metropolitan-based advisers.

In terms of bonuses, these vary wildly across practices. A large firm pays $12,701 on average, while smaller firms pay $6608.

Experienced advisers based in NSW received the highest bonuses of $13,836. Incentive pay for advisers based in Queensland ($10,781), Victoria ($10,667) was on par, while those from South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory received less ($8,489).

Business Health partner Rod Bertino said given the substantial impact employee costs have on a practice's ongoing viability and profitability, it is no surprise that quality staff are extremely difficult to find and even harder to keep.

Practices on average employ 2.7 experienced advisers. Junior advisers - those with less than five years of experience - earn about $97,872. However, less than half (42%) of practices hire junior or less experienced advisers.

"And, with the demand for good people only set to continue to soar in the coming 12 months, in what is already an overheated marketplace, practice principles need to keep abreast of the latest trends in this space and know just how their salary and benefits packages compare to the marketplace," he said.

Another Business Health white paper, Future Ready IX, which was released last year, found that staff pay now accounts for 48 cents of every dollar of revenue generated and represents 63% of all business expenditure.