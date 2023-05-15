Adviser numbers drop, FAAA strengthens recruitment

As adviser numbers drop below 16,000, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) is ramping up its initiatives to curb the attrition rate and meet the soaring demand for advice.

The FAAA's chief executive Sarah Abood, who spoke at the newly merged organisation's United Association Roadshow Sydney leg this morning, highlighted the fact that the worrying decline in adviser numbers is not commensurate to the skyrocketing demand for advice.

As at May 10, there are just 15,993 practising advisers, according to the association's modelling of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register. This equates to a 45% drop from the peak of 25,805 at the end of June 2019.

Subsequently, the staggering demand for advice is not only forcing practices to turn clients away, but it has also led to challenges when it comes to recruiting the right staff.

"We're very, very concerned about how many we've lost, and we know that we need more great financial planners. Demand is, so far, in excess of supply right now," she said.

"Almost every member I talked to was saying we can't cope with the demand - we can't cope with the number of new clients that are approaching us."

The demand will only increase by the fact that by 2030 there will be more than 137,000 Australians retiring every year thereafter, Abood pointed out.

While this might be great news for advisers, "we want to make sure that we can serve and support Australians who need what we do", she said.

"We know Australians are better off when they get great financial advice. We'd love it if they sought great financial advice well before they're retired, at the very least... It's really clear to me that we've got a big job to do," Abood said.

In early 2024, the FAAA will launch a jobs board to help those struggling with attracting staff. It will also ramp up several initiatives to help attract more people to the profession.

One campaign will actively market the profession - not only to future advisers but also consumers - about the positive difference advice makes in people's lives with the help of volunteers.

"We want to make planners the heroes of this campaign, talking to school leavers, talking to career changers about why this is an incredibly rewarding profession to be part of," she said.

The FAAA already works closely with the Financial Planning Education Council and universities to attract graduates, as well as those looking to change career. It has also spent about $2 million awarded by the government to attract women to the profession and urge them to take up leadership roles.

The FAAA has one full-time staff member whose job is to reach out to students and to make sure they feel supported and connected to the profession, in a bid to urge them to enter the industry.

"There's nothing more heartbreaking when you see [a number of people] who've done a financial planning major and they go off to accounting or consulting. We need them to stay with us. So that's going to be a huge focus [next year]," she said.