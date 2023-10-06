Advised Aussies more financially confident: Research

New research finds that 75% of Australians earning $120,000 or less per annum feel financially confident with the help of a financial adviser compared to those who aren't advised.

The survey of more than 1000 respondents canvassed by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) and research consultancy firm MYMAVINS found that advised clients tend to have more financial confidence and resilience and a higher quality of life.

The majority (93%) said they trust their financial planner to act in their best interests. About three in four (77%) intend to have a long-term relationship with their adviser.

Among the Gen Ys (born between 1981 and 1996) surveyed, two in three want face-to-face interactions with their financial planner, despite the reliance on apps or websites to help manage their finances compared to older generations.

"Now established income earners, Gen Ys are on the verge of receiving unprecedented levels of intergenerational wealth via inheritance or gifts. One in Two Gen Y already have or are likely to come into an inheritance or major financial support," the Value of advice report shows.

"With the Baby Boomers reaching old age, the world is on the cusp of an unprecedented wealth transfer between the generations. The next generation has a high demand for financial planning, but their service expectations are different to their parents. Financial planners must adapt their service offerings to better meet the needs of Gen Y in order to ensure this group can fully enjoy the benefits that financial planning can bring."

The research was released in line with World Financial Planning Day, which was on October 4.

"Advice professionals and their clients have always known that these long-standing myths that have been regarded as public truths are false," says the Financial Advice Association Australia chair David Sharpe said.

"But with these research findings, the high value that financial advice can bring is undeniable. Not only do clients who work with a financial planner feel they are better off, they also feel more at peace with their finance, which is especially important as family budgets are strained by the rising cost of living."