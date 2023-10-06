Newspaper icon
Advised Aussies more financially confident: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 6 OCT 2023   12:38PM

New research finds that 75% of Australians earning $120,000 or less per annum feel financially confident with the help of a financial adviser compared to those who aren't advised.

The survey of more than 1000 respondents canvassed by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) and research consultancy firm MYMAVINS found that advised clients tend to have more financial confidence and resilience and a higher quality of life.

The majority (93%) said they trust their financial planner to act in their best interests. About three in four (77%) intend to have a long-term relationship with their adviser.

Among the Gen Ys (born between 1981 and 1996) surveyed, two in three want face-to-face interactions with their financial planner, despite the reliance on apps or websites to help manage their finances compared to older generations.

"Now established income earners, Gen Ys are on the verge of receiving unprecedented levels of intergenerational wealth via inheritance or gifts. One in Two Gen Y already have or are likely to come into an inheritance or major financial support," the Value of advice report shows.

"With the Baby Boomers reaching old age, the world is on the cusp of an unprecedented wealth transfer between the generations. The next generation has a high demand for financial planning, but their service expectations are different to their parents. Financial planners must adapt their service offerings to better meet the needs of Gen Y in order to ensure this group can fully enjoy the benefits that financial planning can bring."

The research was released in line with World Financial Planning Day, which was on October 4.

"Advice professionals and their clients have always known that these long-standing myths that have been regarded as public truths are false," says the Financial Advice Association Australia chair David Sharpe said.

"But with these research findings, the high value that financial advice can bring is undeniable. Not only do clients who work with a financial planner feel they are better off, they also feel more at peace with their finance, which is especially important as family budgets are strained by the rising cost of living."

Editor's Choice

Aussies largely unsure of legacy plan: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
While 67% of Australians feel confident they'll be able to leave a legacy when they pass away, only 14% actually have a plan in place to do so, according to new research from Generation Life (Gen Life).

Worst-performing Choice options revealed

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
The prudential regulator has released granular details on the Choice products that delivered poor returns, revealing which options failed members in the 2023 financial year.

Spaceship Super dumps admin fee waiver

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Spaceship Super will no longer waive administration fees for members with less than $6000 in their account.

Adviser cops 10-year sentence

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
A former financial adviser who took more than $10 million from clients to fund his lavish lifestyle will spend the next 10 years in jail.

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
