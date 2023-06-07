Advice regtech acquires TIQK assetsBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023 12:44PM
Read more: Fourth Line, TIQK, Asendium, David Travers, Diverger, Joel Ronchi, Sequioa
Regtech provider for financial advisers Fourth Line has acquired the intellectual property of defunct startup TIQK.
The assets include artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology.
Fourth Line chief executive Joel Ronchi said that the acquisition includes a suite of micro-application software specific to advice assurance, AI code, integration tools, and rules-based algorithms.
Regtech TIQK went into liquidation on March 6, operating less than seven years after it launched.
Ronchi said TIQK's technology delivers key building blocks for Fourth Line's next-generation products with improved automation, meaning more rapid disruption of the highly fragmented advice assurance market.
"Our first-generation product was sufficiently automated to attract around 12% of Australian advisers to our hybrid "bionic" advice service. This acquisition will expedite development of a second-generation product offering a turnkey digital compliance function at a fraction of current compliance costs, and which is exponentially faster and more accurate than any human equivalent," Ronchi said.
The startup, which launched in 2019, provides risk management and compliance solutions for financial advisers. In the past, it has joined forces with the likes of Asendium, Diverger and Sequioa.
The integration is set to classify, review, and analyse advice more rapidly, Fourth Line chair David Travers said.
"It will also help identify exceptions, including technical and systemic advice risks, with more confidence. It'll also help diversify the revenue model for our first-generation product, by laying the technical groundwork for a SaaS (subscription) service for high-volume clients," he said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Advice regtech acquires TIQK assets|
NGS Super names chief executive|
SMSFs continue to fly solo|
Cash rate hits 4.1%
|Sponsored by
How do you unlock more value for your clients?
Consider investing in commercial property. Income yields currently around 5% p.a. See website for important information.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Trends influencing investors' allocation to property
Why managed accounts are the best antidote to market volatility
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Superannuation heatwave - five hotspots for trustees in 2023
Julian Biggins
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED