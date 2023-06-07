Newspaper icon
Advice regtech acquires TIQK assets

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023   12:44PM

Regtech provider for financial advisers Fourth Line has acquired the intellectual property of defunct startup TIQK.

The assets include artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology.

Fourth Line chief executive Joel Ronchi said that the acquisition includes a suite of micro-application software specific to advice assurance, AI code, integration tools, and rules-based algorithms.

Regtech TIQK went into liquidation on March 6, operating less than seven years after it launched.

Ronchi said TIQK's technology delivers key building blocks for Fourth Line's next-generation products with improved automation, meaning more rapid disruption of the highly fragmented advice assurance market.

"Our first-generation product was sufficiently automated to attract around 12% of Australian advisers to our hybrid "bionic" advice service. This acquisition will expedite development of a second-generation product offering a turnkey digital compliance function at a fraction of current compliance costs, and which is exponentially faster and more accurate than any human equivalent," Ronchi said.

The startup, which launched in 2019, provides risk management and compliance solutions for financial advisers. In the past, it has joined forces with the likes of Asendium, Diverger and Sequioa.

The integration is set to classify, review, and analyse advice more rapidly, Fourth Line chair David Travers said.

"It will also help identify exceptions, including technical and systemic advice risks, with more confidence. It'll also help diversify the revenue model for our first-generation product, by laying the technical groundwork for a SaaS (subscription) service for high-volume clients," he said.

Read more: Fourth LineTIQKAsendiumDavid TraversDivergerJoel RonchiSequioa
