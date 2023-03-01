Newspaper icon
Financial Planning
Advice group launches CRM software

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAR 2023   12:43PM

FYG Planners has launched a new software that helps its financial advisers better manage client relationships.

WealthEye CRM, the new customer relationship management solution built on the Dynamics 365 platform, helps financial advisers streamline the advice, marketing, and client service functions. WealthEye CRM also provides analytics and reporting.

FYG general manager Andrew Wootton said: "We know technology is the way forward for advice because it automates and takes the focus off tasks that have been overwhelming advice businesses in recent years, so we really wanted to build our advisers a CRM that helps them succeed."

"Financial advice is always going to be about relationships, so WealthEye helps advisers turn their focus more towards building those long-lasting relationships with client."

FYG executive director Jason Fowler said building an in-house CRM system highlights the firm's commitment to its advisers and the future.

"FYG are committed to investing to further the development of our tech stack to ensure FYG firms and advisers have the tools available to them to meet the demand of professional financial advice. Combined with our Livepreso digital advice tool, we are excited to bring our cutting-edge WealthEye CRM solution to advice businesses of all sizes," Fowler said.

The advice group rolled out its WealthEye platform in 2021 in conjunction with LivePreso.

