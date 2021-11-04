NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Advice gap spurs boom in investment media

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   11:50AM

The gap between those who want financial advice and those who have the means to afford it is being credited for the popularity of media companies offering investment news and tips.

Investment newsletter founded by Marcus Padley Marcus Today recently partnered with Marketech Online Trading.

Marketech chief executive Travis Clark said the partnership will see Marketech provide its clients extended access to the independent market research and insights from the Marcus Today newsletter and offer Marcus Today members extended access to the trading platform.

"Rather than respond to the high cost of advice and trading with just a low brokerage cost - at the expense of function - the combination of advice, data and insights will lead to a better version of direct share advice and trading, supporting investors to make informed and timely decisions, and removing the concern that an adviser benefits only from the transaction," Clark said.

"There is a significant advice gap emerging in the market with the cost of professional investment advice increasingly growing out of reach of everyday Australians. By combining our technology platform with best in market insight providers like Marcus Today, and as announced previously, Sharesight for portfolio administration, we are building a new connected services model that aims to fill that gap."

It comes after The Australian Financial Review revealed podcast and media company Equity Mates - founded by Alec Renehan and Bryce Leske - had raised $1.2 million from funders including Magellan, Zip Co chief executive Larry Diamond and Pitcher Partners wealth adviser Charlie Viola.

Victoria Devine's popular She's on the Money also recently partnered with roboadviser Six Park for a passive investing offering suited to Devine's audience.

Six Park said at the time of the launch that Devine was assisting "those falling into the advice gap in Australia" through her podcast, book, and social media content.

The rise in popularity of this kind of investment advice media has not escaped the notice of the corporate regulator.

ASIC chair Joe Longo previously said the regulator is looking into the conflation of personal and general advice in the online influencer space and is concerned about consumers turning to influencers for advice because professional advice is not affordable to many.

"The next step is for ASIC to deliver to assist the industry in overcoming these challenges," he said.

Of Padley, Renehan, Leske and Devine, only Devine is currently a registered financial adviser. She continues to offer professional financial advice through her firm Zella Wealth.

Read more: Marcus TodayASICMarcus PadleyMarketech Online TradingAlec RenehanBryce LeskeTravis ClarkCharlie ViolaEquity MatesJoe LongoLarry DiamondMagellanPitcher PartnersZella Wealth
