Advice firms trading at premium: Broker

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAR 2023   12:47PM

Financial advice firms continue to trade at a premium compared to other professional services firms, according to an industry broker.

Centurion Market Makers' newly released Practice acquisition sale & valuation guide reveals that the demand for premium fee-based client books is increasing, as a firm with 100 or so clients based in the CBD earning $1 million in fees can sell for over 3x the fee base.

One of the most popular transactions in 2022 - financial advice practices that are co-located with a buyer's business - are currently valued at 2.2x-3.2x recurring revenue.

The co-location of the acquired business with the purchaser's business makes the measurement of profits of the acquired business complex given the co-location and sharing of infrastructure and resources, the report read.

Large financial planning businesses in both city and regional areas that earn $3 million or more in revenue and are not co-located with the buyer can fetch between 5x-7x EBITDA.

For risk and super-only practices, buyers are willing to pay between 1.75x-2.5x recurring revenue.

Practices that earn client fees between $2000 to $3000 p.a. fall in to the 1.5x-2.2x recurring revenue range.

Many buyers are shunning low-margin revenue, that is clients paying fees less than $3000, believing that the level of work required significantly reduces profitability.

"Clients much below this level generally detract from value and have fallen to below two times revenue if they can be sold at all," Centurion said.

The removal of all grandfathered revenue in 2021 has impacted some business far more than others, while practices in regional areas continue to attract lower valuations compared to those in major cities.

"This is clearly a function of supply and demand with fewer buyers in regional areas, however there is an occasional exception. We note that most larger acquirers of financial planning businesses are still interested in practices that exist in 'regional centres' - that is within a one-hour flight of a capital city, having a major hospital and/or with other services," the report read.

Read more: Centurion Market Makers
